The Unsettling Reason To Avoid First Class Seats

If you're lucky enough to book a ticket in the first class cabin for your flight, you're going to be sitting in the lap of luxury. You get perks like priority check-in, exclusive in-flight meals, and certainly more space than economy class. Whether you plan on buying a first class ticket outright or get an upgrade with loyalty points, you can just sit back and relax while you're whisked off to your destination. However, there is one unsettling reason that you may want to avoid these premium seats.

TIME recently examined data from the Federal Aviation Administration's CSRTG Aircraft Accident Database. After studying the 17 crashes that had seating charts available, they found that the front of the plane, where first class is located, is the least safe in the event of a crash, followed by the middle seats and then the back.

While first class may get you perks, the unwanted middle seats in the last row of the airplane are the safest spots. That said, flying is a very safe way to travel. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the risk of death while flying was one in 13.7 million from 2018 to 2022, which is an improvement from the statistics of past decades. Still, if you have a fear of flying, anything you can do to make yourself more comfortable is a good thing.