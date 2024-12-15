Hidden In West Virginia's Mountains Is A Quiet Eclectic Town With Cozy Lodging And Outdoor Thrills
Between West Virginia's oldest town and the Snowshoe Mountain ski resort, an unassuming eclectic gem calls to travelers seeking outdoorsy adventures. Home to fewer than 7,000 residents, this charming and quiet town is known as Elkins.
Several geographic features come together to make this destination a paradise for nature-loving visitors. Surrounded by mountains and located near the Tygart Valley River and Monongahela National Forest, Elkins is the perfect base camp for active travelers who want to kayak, hike, climb, or camp. Not into camping? Elkins offers unique and cozy lodging options for visitors who want to explore outdoors during the day but rest under a roof at night.
Once you've recharged, jump head first into Elkins' other fascinating attractions. Nearby points of interest like a scenic railroad, historical sites, museums, markets, and more promise sightseers hours of fun. Plus, for travelers who always have a camera in hand, local wilderness areas and state parks around Elkins make excellent settings for everything from scrapbook-worthy family photos to high-quality professional landscape prints.
Stay at the coziest lodges in Elkins
Before you can embark on fun adventures in Elkins, you'll need to book somewhere to stay. Lucky for you, this town has plenty of options for cozy lodging. For a memorable stay that blends historical beauty with modern comforts, book a room at Graceland Inn on the Davis & Elkins College campus. The inn welcomes guests into a renovated Victorian mansion with features dating back to 1893 and incredible mountain views. An on-site restaurant welcomes inn guests and other visitors to enjoy delightful dishes for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
Visitors who prefer more modern digs can also find comfort with nearby lodging options like the Tygart Hotel. Located within walking distance of attractions like the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and West Virginia Railroad Museum, the Tygart Hotel is an excellent mid-range stay for travelers who prioritize convenience. For adventurers who long for a cabin stay, the River Front Resort offers rental properties that let you get close to the action. Pick between entire cabins or lodge suites overlooking Shavers Fork River for a trip full of fishing and natural beauty.
Get active with Elkins' best outdoor activities
Once you've booked your stay in Elkins, it's time for fun. One experience to prioritize is a trip along the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad. Start at the Elkins Depot Welcome Center and begin an incredible journey on the New Tygart Flyer. This vintage train zips across a bridge, through a tunnel, and past acres of stunning mountain landscapes. The four-hour train ride includes lunch and costs $83 for adults and $63 for kids ages 4 to 11.
Before you start exploring Elkins' outdoor activities, stop by some of the town's famous landmarks. After a trip along the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, learn more about the state's locomotive history at the West Virginia Railroad Museum. Then, deepen your knowledge of West Virginia's past and local leaders at Halliehurst Mansion. When it's time to buy souvenirs to commemorate your Elkins getaway, The Delmonte Market serves up unique gifts crafted by local makers.
Of course, no trip to Elkins is complete without some outdoor recreation. Get your fix in the mountains, woods, or water thanks to the region's diverse terrain. For a day of kayaking or tubing, consult a local outfitter like Shavers Fork Adventures for gear rentals and convenient curbside service. Shavers Fork itself is a great river for whitewater rafting and fishing. Meanwhile, hikers will appreciate Elkins' beautiful local trails, like the nearby wooded Fox Forest Overlook Loop. For explorers who want to get up close and personal with the region's mountains, Bickle Knob Observation Tower serves as a prime viewpoint. For the best perspective of the surrounding mountains, visit at sunrise or sunset. In autumn, travel less than an hour from Elkins for unbeatable fall views at Seneca Rocks.