Hidden In West Virginia's Mountains Is A Quiet Eclectic Town With Cozy Lodging And Outdoor Thrills

Between West Virginia's oldest town and the Snowshoe Mountain ski resort, an unassuming eclectic gem calls to travelers seeking outdoorsy adventures. Home to fewer than 7,000 residents, this charming and quiet town is known as Elkins.

Several geographic features come together to make this destination a paradise for nature-loving visitors. Surrounded by mountains and located near the Tygart Valley River and Monongahela National Forest, Elkins is the perfect base camp for active travelers who want to kayak, hike, climb, or camp. Not into camping? Elkins offers unique and cozy lodging options for visitors who want to explore outdoors during the day but rest under a roof at night.

Once you've recharged, jump head first into Elkins' other fascinating attractions. Nearby points of interest like a scenic railroad, historical sites, museums, markets, and more promise sightseers hours of fun. Plus, for travelers who always have a camera in hand, local wilderness areas and state parks around Elkins make excellent settings for everything from scrapbook-worthy family photos to high-quality professional landscape prints.