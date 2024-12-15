'Imagination Comes To Life' At One Of Paris' Most Whimsical And Immersive Art Attractions

For centuries, Paris has been a city synonymous with art. It's a place where creativity flows as freely as the Seine. Where culture and history come together in an effortless dance, to form an iconic metropolis. From iconic institutions like the Louvre to the street art scene in Belleville, Paris has long been a haven for dreamers, creators, and visionaries. Paris' old districts and cobblestone streets echo with centuries of artistic legacy. Yet, in a city chock-full of rich cultural heritage, the House of Dreamers at the Carrousel du Louvre manages to carve out a new niche. This whimsical, immersive exhibition melds cutting-edge technology with imaginative design to forge a deeply emotional and interactive journey unlike anything the city has ever seen.

Created by designers Elena and Giulia Sella, House of Dreamers is a one-of-a-kind installation dedicated to dreamers of all ages. The twin sisters (who are also co-founders of Postology, an agency dedicated to delivering experiences that tug at the heartstrings) built this space as a captivating journey through 18 art installations, each with a vibe of its own. Here, visitors can embark on an odyssey of imagination and self-discovery as they stroll through the different rooms, from a pretty pink ball pit to a neon-hued magical forest, each destination its own mini universe. Consider it a must-see attraction for those looking for a sensory feast in Paris.