Situated In The Heart Of Chicago Is A Labyrinth Of Used Books With Rare Finds & Cozy Vibes
Chicago, Illinois is a vibrant destination that should be on every bibliophile's bucket list. Case in point: the Windy City is home to a number of dreamy independent bookstores that are waiting to be discovered by eager readers. This includes Myopic Books in Wicker Park. Like nearby Logan Square, Wicker Park is a thriving and trendy Chi-town neighborhood.
Myopic Books was established in the 1990s and has three stories, endless used books, and large windows that overlook North Milwaukee Avenue, the cozy vibes it has to offer are magical. However, this delightful ambiance is not Myopic Books only standout feature.
Put simply, this is the bookstore to scour for rare finds. The store's Instagram states that they have an inventory consisting of 70,000 works — bookworms will surely find something to take home. Speaking to Block Club Chicago in 2022, Myopic Books co-owner Matt Revers explained "There's not like an algorithm feeding you recommendations here. ... There's a very good chance you'll stumble upon a book you've never seen in your life."
They added, "I think every week I see a book that I've never seen before, and I've been working here 10 years." All this to say that the next time you're in Chicago, make sure to stop by Myopic Books to find your next best read.
What to know before you go to Myopic Books in Wicker Park, Chicago
Voted as the best bookstore in Chicago by Time Out in 2023, many Tripadvisor and Yelp users express admiration for Myopic Books. "This bookstore is insane. In a good way. Think rooms and rooms and rooms of bookshelves. Tons of genres, tons of titles," states a Tripadvisor review. On Yelp, an individual wrote, "A great place to get lost in as each floor has different sections and layout. Kind staff as well." Moreover, reviewers on both platforms praised Myopic Books, which also sells new books, for its fair prices.
However, there's another thing to note about Myopic Books. If you have way too many books and would like to get rid of a few, you can sell them to the store. In fact, Matt Revers told Block Club Chicago that this is the reason why there's so much to choose from. If interested, they buy books on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. Sellers are advised to bring no more than three boxes of books. Make sure they are in good condition and note that their website states they are most interested books that have to do with the arts among other niche subjects.
At the time of this writing, Myopic Books is open daily from noon to 8 p.m. For those with limited mobility or who use wheelchairs, keep in mind that the store does not have an elevator.
Have a bookish day in Wicker Park, Chicago
According to its Myopic Books, they are the oldest bookstore in Wicker Park. However, it's not the only one in the neighborhood. Within walking distance to Myopic Books is also Quimby's Bookstore and Volumes Bookcafe. The former specializes in zines and more, while the latter sells new and used books. As its name suggests, you can also get a cup of joe at Volumes Bookcafe. Don't hesitate to visit all three; as you can see, they each have something different to offer bibliophiles.
If you do purchase new reading material, there are several cafes in Wicker Park where you can unwind and enjoy your new book (or books). This includes Brü Chicago, conveniently located next to Myopic Books. In addition to coffee, they also serve smoothies, protein shakes, tea, and snacks. There's also The Wormhole Coffee, known for its eclectic pop-culture-themed decor. If the weather is agreeable, you can always read on a bench at Wicker (Charles, Joel) Park.
If you're looking for more to do in the area, Chicago is one of many pretty American cities that are a dream come true for art lovers. With that in mind, you'll find art exhibits in Wicker Park displayed at LVL3 and Heaven Gallery. Feeling peckish? Have a Mexican-style meal at Dove's Luncheonette, ranked by Tripadvisor as one of the top 10 eateries in Wicker Park. If you're visiting Chicago soon and want something else to add to your itinerary, read about the one-of-a-kind waterfront road that highlights some of the world's best architecture.