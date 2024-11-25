Situated In The Heart Of Chicago Is A Labyrinth Of Used Books With Rare Finds & Cozy Vibes

Chicago, Illinois is a vibrant destination that should be on every bibliophile's bucket list. Case in point: the Windy City is home to a number of dreamy independent bookstores that are waiting to be discovered by eager readers. This includes Myopic Books in Wicker Park. Like nearby Logan Square, Wicker Park is a thriving and trendy Chi-town neighborhood.

Myopic Books was established in the 1990s and has three stories, endless used books, and large windows that overlook North Milwaukee Avenue, the cozy vibes it has to offer are magical. However, this delightful ambiance is not Myopic Books only standout feature.

Put simply, this is the bookstore to scour for rare finds. The store's Instagram states that they have an inventory consisting of 70,000 works — bookworms will surely find something to take home. Speaking to Block Club Chicago in 2022, Myopic Books co-owner Matt Revers explained "There's not like an algorithm feeding you recommendations here. ... There's a very good chance you'll stumble upon a book you've never seen in your life."

They added, "I think every week I see a book that I've never seen before, and I've been working here 10 years." All this to say that the next time you're in Chicago, make sure to stop by Myopic Books to find your next best read.