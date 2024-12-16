One Of The Best Destinations In The World To View The Northern Lights Is A Swedish National Park

Heavy snow drapes every inch of Abisko National Park in the winter as the landscape is tinged pale pink by the sunless horizon of the polar night. In the depths of Swedish Lapland, this park is almost as far north as Europe reaches, 124 miles above the Arctic Circle. Its geographic isolation and tundra conditions mean the winter skies are stained purple and green under the cascading northern lights.

Though the national park flushes amber in the fall and has long, warm summer days, winter is still the best time to visit Abisko. In the depths of winter, Torneträsk Lake freezes solid, the polar night shrouds the arctic circle in 24-hour twilight, and the aurora borealis dance across the sky. Situated far from the hubs of Stockholm and Gothenburg, no light pollution reaches Abisko, allowing the verdant skies to shine from October until March.

The journey to Abisko is lengthy but straightforward. Traveling from the shoreside capital Stockholm or the scenic sandy beaches on the car-free island of Vrångö, visitors can take the train to Kiruna. While Scandinavia hosts one of the world's "most beautiful train journeys" in Norway, the overnight sleeper route from the Swedish capital takes in the incredible winter landscapes of northern Europe. After arriving in Kiruna, visitors need to catch a bus to the Abisko tourist station.