A Secret City On Florida's 'Forgotten Coast' Has A Lively Walkable Downtown And Sugar Sand Beaches

You might be familiar with the Emerald Coast, which is filled with dreamy little beach towns along the 30A strip. Just over an hour and a half east of that area lies what's called Florida's "Forgotten Coast," home to Port St. Joe, a hidden gem that exudes an antique Sunshine State charm. And while many people likely want to fulfill their "European summer" dreams, as glorified on TikTok, perhaps visiting Alys Beach, known for its chic, whitewashed buildings, like those in the Greek islands, the nostalgic charm of a place like Port St. Joe is unmatched. Its cozy downtown area and gorgeous sugar sand beaches will send you into a state of wonder.

This resilient town has a small population of just over 3,350 people; however, it wasn't always this tiny. In the late 1830s, it was considered the largest city in Florida, known for its busy seaport for trade and visitors, and it wasn't until Yellow Fever struck that the population took a huge hit. Thus, the city became known as "The Lost City". The community has worked hard to revive its downtown businesses and elevate its strengths, such as the gorgeous shoreline, which is known for fishing and boating.

Today, people get "lost" in adventure and enjoy a serene getaway.