A Secret City On Florida's 'Forgotten Coast' Has A Lively Walkable Downtown And Sugar Sand Beaches
You might be familiar with the Emerald Coast, which is filled with dreamy little beach towns along the 30A strip. Just over an hour and a half east of that area lies what's called Florida's "Forgotten Coast," home to Port St. Joe, a hidden gem that exudes an antique Sunshine State charm. And while many people likely want to fulfill their "European summer" dreams, as glorified on TikTok, perhaps visiting Alys Beach, known for its chic, whitewashed buildings, like those in the Greek islands, the nostalgic charm of a place like Port St. Joe is unmatched. Its cozy downtown area and gorgeous sugar sand beaches will send you into a state of wonder.
This resilient town has a small population of just over 3,350 people; however, it wasn't always this tiny. In the late 1830s, it was considered the largest city in Florida, known for its busy seaport for trade and visitors, and it wasn't until Yellow Fever struck that the population took a huge hit. Thus, the city became known as "The Lost City". The community has worked hard to revive its downtown businesses and elevate its strengths, such as the gorgeous shoreline, which is known for fishing and boating.
Today, people get "lost" in adventure and enjoy a serene getaway.
The stunning coast of Florida's 'Lost City'
Florida's panhandle is known for its quiet white sand beaches with an "Old Florida" vibe, which rings true for Port St. Joe. It's a slice of paradise for a blissful weekend, as you sink your toes into the soft blanketed shore and enjoy the sounds of the ocean waves. St. Joe's Beach, Cape San Blas, and T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park are a few locations where you can unravel your towel and enjoy some Vitamin D.
St. Joe's Beach is near the main strip of the city, whereas Cape San Blas is one strip of land leading 20 miles out to sea, where you'll find T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. This peninsula has beaches on one side and marshes on the other, giving you the best of both worlds. There's a 6-mile hiking trail you can explore to experience the unique wildlife. Guests can spend the day scuba diving and shelling, or see the lush flora and fauna near the marshes. In the evening, visitors can reserve a campsite, and watch the stars along the Gulf Coast.
Festivals and things to do in Port St. Joe
While boating and fishing are popular activities at Port St. Joe, the community has a positive culture centered around celebrating sea life and protecting marine animals. Annually, the Florida Coastal Conservancy hosts the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival, where local vendors set up tents at a local park. Typically, there's a Sea Creatures parade and live music, as well as arts and crafts.
For a "Lost City," the creative scene has made its mark in the area. Aside from the picturesque statues, such as the sea turtle monuments at Gore Core Park (above), the walkable downtown has murals around the area, adding color to the city's streets. Tourists love to check out the municipality's mom-and-pop restaurants and bars, such as Krazyfish Grille, offering fresh catch meals and delicious oysters, and the town's local watering hole, TapRoot Beer Joint, offering craft beer and a staff that feels like family.
Downtown boasts a strip of boutiques where tourists and residents can indulge in a shopping spree. There are plenty of options to get something for yourself, your marine-loving partner, and your furry friend at home. You'll want to find yourself a souvenir in the Lost City to remember the Forgotten Coast.