Situated Between Lexington And Louisville Is A Bustling City For A 'Perfect Kentucky Getaway'
Ever dreamt of riding across Kentucky's rolling green hills, dipping between the shaded stretches of its forest trails and out to the wide-open skies of the verdant state? Take a trip to the horseback riding hub of Shelbyville, a gateway to the sweeping landscapes of bucolic Kentucky, or explore the trails that snaking through the greenery close the city. Pair your adventure with a stay in town to enjoy the culinary innovations, and master distillers that the southern state is famed for.
Shelbyville is situated along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, close to the picturesque town famous for being the bourbon capital of the world, this alternative to nearby Louisville and Lexington is less firmly placed on the typical tourist radar. It takes less than 30 minutes to drive from Louisville, or 45 from Lexington, with both cities having their own airports that you can fly in to from all over the U.S. Prone to scenic seasonal shifts, plan your trip around the peak leaf-peeping months, the summer sunshine, or the fresh springtime breeze.
Get outdoors in Shelbyville, Kentucky
Considering it is known as the American Saddlebred capital of the world', it's no surprise that many of Shelbyville's best activities take place on horseback. Once dubbed Kentucky Saddlers, the local breed were staple figures in the American Revolution and the Civil War, the consummate companion of riders in the south. They have far calmer jobs these days, beyond their appearances in Louisville's Kentucky Derby and Lexington's World's Championship Horse Show, available for travelers to take out on the Kentucky trails.
One of the small towns in the heart of Kentucky's horse country, Shelbyville is primed for equine exploration. Visit a horse breeding farm or book a horseback riding tour along the winding routes through the Shelby Trails Park. The tall forest fringed trails feel far from the city streets, immersed in the Kentucky wilderness. Whether visiting on horseback, on foot, on or an off-road bike, keep an eye out for hammering woodpeckers and sinisterly circling black vultures.
Gorge on fried chicken, bourbon, and barbecue in Shelbyville, Kentucky
A sauntering journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail will carry you straight through Shelbyville's historic distilleries. Stop by Jeptha Creed Distillery to partake in the daily tastings, as this family-run outfit has been bottling bourbons, moonshines, and vodkas since the end of prohibition. Follow it up with a visit to Bulleit Distillery, where the coveted spicy Kentucky bourbon recipe has been handed down generation by generation since the 1830s.
After sampling the local spirits, try a Kentucky classic back in town. It's almost impossible to skip out on a chance to try Kentucky Fried Chicken in its namesake state, and the original shop of the colonel's wife is still up and running in Shelbyville. Drop into Claudia Sanders Dinner House for a classic crispy chicken combo to see if her recipes can match up to her husband's global acclaim. Kentucky has its own great barbecue spots to offer, despite the contention as to whether anywhere can match up to the overlooked foodie city called "Texas' BBQ capital" or to the hickory smoked hogs slowly sizzling in North Carolina. Visit Ken Tex BBQ to pile a plate high with succulent smoked meats to recover after a long day on horseback, or on the bourbons.