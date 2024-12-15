Situated Between Lexington And Louisville Is A Bustling City For A 'Perfect Kentucky Getaway'

Ever dreamt of riding across Kentucky's rolling green hills, dipping between the shaded stretches of its forest trails and out to the wide-open skies of the verdant state? Take a trip to the horseback riding hub of Shelbyville, a gateway to the sweeping landscapes of bucolic Kentucky, or explore the trails that snaking through the greenery close the city. Pair your adventure with a stay in town to enjoy the culinary innovations, and master distillers that the southern state is famed for.

Shelbyville is situated along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, close to the picturesque town famous for being the bourbon capital of the world, this alternative to nearby Louisville and Lexington is less firmly placed on the typical tourist radar. It takes less than 30 minutes to drive from Louisville, or 45 from Lexington, with both cities having their own airports that you can fly in to from all over the U.S. Prone to scenic seasonal shifts, plan your trip around the peak leaf-peeping months, the summer sunshine, or the fresh springtime breeze.