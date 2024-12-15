Travel The Globe Via Livestream At These Awe-Inspiring Public Art Installations

In an increasingly polarized planet, where people are divided by religion, politics, and other issues, it may seem difficult to see a future that encompasses an interconnected, united world — but that is precisely the world imagined by Lithuanian artist, entrepreneur, and Portals founder Benediktas Gylys. Over a period of five years, the artist, along with a team of designers and engineers, worked steadfastly to see his vision come to light. In a press release, Gylys described this vision as "a bridge to a united planet that invites people of distant cultures to meet above borders, differences and narratives." And, with that in mind, the team launched its first completed project in May of 2021: a set of twin portals.

The "Portals", as they're aptly called, are both a grand technological feat and an interactive art experience. They are large, circular video installation sculptures which connect cities around the world via a livestream link. The first two cities chosen for the launch were Lublin, Poland, and the founder's hometown of Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital and a beautiful European city full of history and hikes. The livestream feeds were initially available 24/7 and unfiltered, allowing people to visit at all hours of the day and night to connect with residents from the twinned city.

Three years later, in May of 2024, two new Portals were established, linking Dublin, Ireland, with New York City. These two Portal sites, chosen because they are both well-known global cities, saw thousands of weekly visitors, with New York's Flatiron District seeing a 47% increase in foot traffic from 2023 to 2024.