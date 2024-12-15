One Of Florence, Italy's 'Most Charming And Unusual' Museums Is A Secret Beauty To Escape Crowds

Florence, Italy, is an art lover's dream destination. You can marvel at Florence's best can't-skip attractions, like the glorious Santa Maria del Fiore Cathedral, the paintings and sculptures of the Uffizi Gallery, and the Ponte Vecchio's jewelry shops and lovely views. However, there are also some lesser-known spots, like the Renaissance art museum inside the historic Orsanmichele Church and the oldest pharmacy in the world, the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella. Another fascinating yet underrated spot you shouldn't miss is the Stibbert Museum, especially if you like eclectic collections. Just 4 miles from the Santa Maria del Fiore, the Stibbert Museum houses the art and armor from collector Frederick Stibbert in the villa he once lived in. Stibbert donated his items and house to the city, and in 1909, a few years after Stibbert died, it was opened as a museum.

This is no small grouping. In fact, there are around 50,000 artifacts in the collection. Inside, you'll find weapons and armor from Europe, Japan, and Islamic cultures, as well as costumes, paintings, and more. There is also a garden on the grounds with a little Egyptian-style temple, statues, and pavilions. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says, "Because it is out of the city center it is often overlooked by people which not only makes it that much more special but it also means you have the museum pretty much to yourself." It's the perfect spot to get away from the crowds of Florence and see some unique artifacts.