One Of The Most-Visited Attractions In America Is A Surreal And Immersive Nevada Mind Trip
Las Vegas is internationally known as one of the most overstimulating feasts for the senses one can experience in their lifetime. The first time you go is unforgettable; the glitzy lights of the strip can hypnotize anyone into spending all of their hard-earned cash on games of chance of which they only have a rudimentary knowledge. The killer shows exude class and dynamite professionalism, where the stars of yesteryear burn twice as bright in stellar productions designed to take your breath away. In a city so thoroughly invested in excess and consumerism, the notion of being "trippy" doesn't really seem like a main attraction. But while there are artsy cities in Nevada and certainly artsy parts of Vegas itself, a visit to Area 15 redefines what a Vegas experience can look and feel like.
Area 15 is, at its heart, a retail center dealing in experiences. More literally, it's a giant, meticulously designed complex that houses a robust amount of audiovisual attractions that can leave the average visitor giddily dizzy from its cosmic bliss. Mind-bending funhouses, performance venues, VR experiences, psychedelic museums, and even axe throwing all converge into an ornate playland that features some of the most immersive art installations in the country. The complex also features a nice variety of restaurants and barcades, offering a fun experience for everyone who enters the monolithic A situated at the front of the building. Area 15 is a truly unique experience that appeals to the sense of play and unfettered imagination in people of all ages.
Meow Wolf's Omega Mart serves as the main attraction of Area 15 and offers a joyously dreamlike experience
The entertainment company Meow Wolf has been expanding the notion of what a funhouse can be since opening its first attraction, The House of Eternal Return, a giant interactive surrealist art exhibit and playspace in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2016. Taking that concept and applying it to a none-too-subtle riff on consumerism, Omega Mart opened as the flagship attraction of Area 15 in 2021. Tickets are available on-site for Omega Mart, and while "experience passes" can be purchased in four levels, access to Omega Mart is only available in level 3 packages and up. Upon entry, visitors are treated to a playfully psychedelic convenience store featuring products such as "Rabbit Shards" and "Meat Grass". After spending as much time as one would want investigating the Omega Mart shelves and aisles, a little more exploration quite literally reveals a hidden world behind the store's walls.
To give away what one would find there does a great disservice to the mysterious artistry on display in the exhibit. Suffice it to say, there is a wealth of delight to explore in an attraction that serves to engage and stimulate the imagination. Its deeply immersive design will entrance all who behold it, and a story can be followed if one pays attention to their surroundings and doesn't mind their narratives being a little disjointed. It all adds up to a singular experience that would be worth the price of admission alone if Area 15 didn't also feature a plethora of like-minded, joyous exhibits.
Make a day of it at Area 15 with delicious dining, arcades, museums and ziplines
As impressive as it is, Omega Mart is far from the only thing to do at Area 15, as if the zip line, Haley's Comet, above the main plaza wasn't a dead giveaway. There are a wide range of VR experiences to enjoy, offering everything from repelling invading hordes of zombies or robots at Army of the Dead and Bot Breach, respectively, to experiencing soaring through the crowds in the flight simulator, Birdly. For those who prefer a more retro experience, a visit to Asylum Bar + Arcade is highly encouraged thanks to its wide variety of vintage arcade machines, pinball machines, and pool tables. Five Iron Golf offers patrons a chance to virtually hit the links with a bucket of balls and a virtual golf course, and why not throw some axes at Dueling Axes with some friends for good measure?
Food and drink are available at the aforementioned vintage experiences, but there are also standalone restaurants like Kaia Handroll and The Beast Gastropub, which offer everything from sushi to pasta dishes and Bavarian pretzels. The complex also features a theater (The Portal), where select films are screened, and a concert venue (The Wall), where bands and comedians come to perform, as if all the other visual stimulation wasn't enough. That Area 15 was named the most visited attraction in the US in 2022 by Placer.ai, an authority on recording foot traffic, is about the only thing about the dreamscape of a place that isn't surprising. Though there have long been a variety of artsy experiences in Sin City, Area 15 is essential.