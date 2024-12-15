Kentucky's Hidden Waterfall Is A Tranquil Escape Surrounded By Natural Beauty
Kentucky has its fair share of natural beauty, from the rugged ridges of the Appalachian Mountains to Mammoth Cave, an impressive national park offering above and underground adventures. Those looking to enjoy Kentucky's scenic landscapes away from the tourist crowds should add Broke Leg Falls to their travel bucket list. Like Grotto Falls, Kentucky's phenomenal hidden waterfall, Broke Leg Falls is scenic yet off the tourist path. Located in eastern Kentucky at the fringes of Daniel Boone National Forest, the tranquil beauty of Broke Leg Falls has a fascinating history as an on-again-off-again tourist destination.
Broke Leg Falls was once a popular tourist attraction in the mid-20th century when visitors shelled out a dime each to watch the cascade plunge 60 feet into the gorge below. Following its rise in popularity, Broke Leg Falls was named a state park in 1958. However, after the new Mountain Parkway road was completed in the 1960s, traffic was diverted away from the falls, and interest in the park dried up. In 2002, Menifee County bought the land and decided to spruce the place up and bring tourists back to Broke Leg Falls. Unfortunately, shortly after restoration efforts were finished, a tornado ripped the area apart in 2012, wreaking havoc on the natural landscape. Despite the damage, Broke Leg Falls is open for visitors to come and revel in the tranquil beauty of Kentucky's natural landscape.
Natural beauty at Broke Leg Falls
During your visit to Broke Leg Falls, you'll likely see traces of the tornado's damage from blocked trails and fallen trees as Mother Nature works her magic to restore the landscape to its former glory. However, this adds to the falls' secluded and tranquil quality; you won't be fighting off the crowds to soak up the splendor of this hidden waterfall.
Broke Leg Falls are easily accessed from the gravel parking lot on the side of US 460. From here, it's less than 10 minutes walking to the falls. From the lower viewpoint, enjoy the stately cascade of Broke Leg Creek as it hurtles over the semi-circular cliff face into the narrow canyon below.
If you're feeling extra adventurous, check out the dirt path that follows the underside of the cliff, where you can get up close and personal with the falls. Visitors suggest coming after it's rained to see the falls at full strength but advise caution on the slippery path.
More natural wonders at Red River Gorge
Not far from Broke Leg Falls is another natural wonder, the Red River Gorge Geological Area. Located within the Daniel Boone National Forest, the area is defined by striking sandstone arches and towers, sculpted and smoothed by the elements. One of the best ways to take in the natural beauty of this unique canyon system is by hiking along the park's 70 miles of trails.
Hiking novices should check out the Chimney Top Trail, a flat trek less than 1 mile long with sweeping views of the forested gorge. Those looking for a challenge should opt for the Auxier Ridge Trail, a 5-mile loop with some of the best views in the Red River Gorge. Catch a glimpse of the dome-shaped Haystack Rock, the wide pinnacle of Courthouse Rock, and tack on an extra loop to marvel at the stunning Double Arch.
No visit to this special geological area is complete without driving through the Nada Tunnel, a secret tunnel that's the gateway to the Red River Gorge. While a seemingly unassuming passage fringed by moss and vines, the Nada Tunnel stretches an impressive 900 feet, blasted into the sandstone cliffside in 1911. The tunnel is just wide enough for one car to pass through at a time, so look carefully and turn on your headlights before driving through.