Kentucky's Hidden Waterfall Is A Tranquil Escape Surrounded By Natural Beauty

Kentucky has its fair share of natural beauty, from the rugged ridges of the Appalachian Mountains to Mammoth Cave, an impressive national park offering above and underground adventures. Those looking to enjoy Kentucky's scenic landscapes away from the tourist crowds should add Broke Leg Falls to their travel bucket list. Like Grotto Falls, Kentucky's phenomenal hidden waterfall, Broke Leg Falls is scenic yet off the tourist path. Located in eastern Kentucky at the fringes of Daniel Boone National Forest, the tranquil beauty of Broke Leg Falls has a fascinating history as an on-again-off-again tourist destination.

Broke Leg Falls was once a popular tourist attraction in the mid-20th century when visitors shelled out a dime each to watch the cascade plunge 60 feet into the gorge below. Following its rise in popularity, Broke Leg Falls was named a state park in 1958. However, after the new Mountain Parkway road was completed in the 1960s, traffic was diverted away from the falls, and interest in the park dried up. In 2002, Menifee County bought the land and decided to spruce the place up and bring tourists back to Broke Leg Falls. Unfortunately, shortly after restoration efforts were finished, a tornado ripped the area apart in 2012, wreaking havoc on the natural landscape. Despite the damage, Broke Leg Falls is open for visitors to come and revel in the tranquil beauty of Kentucky's natural landscape.