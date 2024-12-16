New Jersey's Tallest Waterfall Is Nestled In An Underrated Hiker's Paradise Of Picturesque Trails

There's no doubt that New Jersey is known for its beaches stretching along the coast, and there are more than a handful of chic beach resort towns in New Jersey to boot. But head inland in the Garden State, and you'll find forests and parks waiting to be explored and lots of activities for enjoying the great outdoors. Hikers will fawn over the more than 150 miles of trails in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, located along the state's border with Pennsylvania. This park is an underrated hiker's paradise that's also home to Buttermilk Falls, an impressive waterfall standing at 85 feet, making it the state's tallest waterfall.

Not only is Buttermilk Falls a sight to behold, it's easy to access — you don't have to do any hiking to get there. Walking in from the parking lot, the waterfall is the first thing you'll see. There are some adjacent stairs visitors can climb to get even more views of Buttermilk Falls from higher up, and hikers can get started on the Buttermilk Falls Trail from the top. Keep in mind that this particular trail is considered difficult because of how steep it is. The climb leads up just about a mile and a half to the much longer Appalachian National Scenic Trail, which continues north several miles into the mountainous Stokes State Forest. By the end of the Buttermilk Falls Trail, you're also over 1,000 feet higher up, so this trek is best reserved for more experienced hikers.

This natural wonder is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and a stunning starting point for hikers exploring the area. The cascading waters of Buttermilk Falls against the backdrop of the surrounding forest offer a serene escape in the midst of nature.