New Jersey's Tallest Waterfall Is Nestled In An Underrated Hiker's Paradise Of Picturesque Trails
There's no doubt that New Jersey is known for its beaches stretching along the coast, and there are more than a handful of chic beach resort towns in New Jersey to boot. But head inland in the Garden State, and you'll find forests and parks waiting to be explored and lots of activities for enjoying the great outdoors. Hikers will fawn over the more than 150 miles of trails in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, located along the state's border with Pennsylvania. This park is an underrated hiker's paradise that's also home to Buttermilk Falls, an impressive waterfall standing at 85 feet, making it the state's tallest waterfall.
Not only is Buttermilk Falls a sight to behold, it's easy to access — you don't have to do any hiking to get there. Walking in from the parking lot, the waterfall is the first thing you'll see. There are some adjacent stairs visitors can climb to get even more views of Buttermilk Falls from higher up, and hikers can get started on the Buttermilk Falls Trail from the top. Keep in mind that this particular trail is considered difficult because of how steep it is. The climb leads up just about a mile and a half to the much longer Appalachian National Scenic Trail, which continues north several miles into the mountainous Stokes State Forest. By the end of the Buttermilk Falls Trail, you're also over 1,000 feet higher up, so this trek is best reserved for more experienced hikers.
This natural wonder is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and a stunning starting point for hikers exploring the area. The cascading waters of Buttermilk Falls against the backdrop of the surrounding forest offer a serene escape in the midst of nature.
Explore Buttermilk Falls, an underrated hiker's paradise
Buttermilk Falls is just one destination in a state park full of hiking trails and wildlife. While you don't have to hike to see the falls, you can take a longer adventure with the Buttermilk Falls and Crater Lake Loop, a moderate-to-challenging 7.2-mile trek that offers a view of Crater Lake. Hemlock Pond is worth checking out as well, and the Hemlock Pond Trail is situated along an easy 2-mile loop. There are a ton of trails to choose from, so the National Park Service website has a detailed guide online for each of the trails to help plan your hike.
Wildlife enthusiasts should keep their eyes peeled for a variety of animals in the park, including black bears, otters, white-tailed deer, and a variety of birds. Nearly everywhere in the park is open 24 hours a day (weather permitting), so night hikers also have a chance to see animals like foxes, owls, coyotes, and a variety of bat species. Throughout the park, there are also historical treasures to find, from Native American sites to the remnants of early colonial structures and historic villages.
Buttermilk Falls is beautiful all year round, but leaf peepers will really enjoy a visit during the fall when vibrant foliage frames the cascading waters. Winter is equally enjoyable (just be sure to come prepared with the right clothes, shoes, and supplies) — the waterfall can transform into a frozen masterpiece when it's cold enough. Before hitting the trails beyond Buttermilk Falls, be sure to bring sturdy hiking boots, snacks, and water. Sunscreen, a map, and supplies like flashlights and first aid are also a good idea. Thanks to its plentiful trails, lush scenery, and peaceful atmosphere, the area around Buttermilk Falls is one of New Jersey's best-kept secrets.