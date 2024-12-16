Discover Delaware's Island Museum With Ocean Wonders, Artifacts, And Maritime Mysteries

The Delaware coast has a lot to explore, from the beautiful and expansive beaches to the family-friendly beach towns like Bethany Beach. But the state, being surrounded by water on two sides, also has a long maritime history. Its location at the mouth of the Delaware Bay puts it on heavily traveled routes to major East Coast ports. And the sometimes wild weather in this part of the world, with winter Nor'easters and summer hurricanes, has been responsible for many tragic shipwrecks throughout history.

In the age of flawless satellite navigation and accurate weather forecasting, it's easy to forget just how dangerous traveling by ship was in the past. Navigating by the stars and sun alone left a lot of room for error, and sudden changes in the weather meant sudden changes in fortune for a ship's crew. The coast of the Mid-Atlantic region was especially dangerous, with shifting shoals, shallow water, and dramatic storms. With many ships bound for the protected ports inside the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays, the Delmarva peninsula has seen more than its share of shipwreck tragedy.

Fenwick Island is a pretty beach town on the Coastal Highway just before the Maryland state line. The community is a typical and welcoming summer holiday spot: long beaches, ice cream and candy shops, mini golf, and boat rides. But it's also home to the DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum, a fascinating roadside attraction brimming with curious artifacts for the shipwreck-intrigued. The museum opened in 1995 and is dedicated to "recovering and preserving our maritime heritage," and a real-life treasure hunter operates it.