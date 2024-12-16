Discover Delaware's Island Museum With Ocean Wonders, Artifacts, And Maritime Mysteries
The Delaware coast has a lot to explore, from the beautiful and expansive beaches to the family-friendly beach towns like Bethany Beach. But the state, being surrounded by water on two sides, also has a long maritime history. Its location at the mouth of the Delaware Bay puts it on heavily traveled routes to major East Coast ports. And the sometimes wild weather in this part of the world, with winter Nor'easters and summer hurricanes, has been responsible for many tragic shipwrecks throughout history.
In the age of flawless satellite navigation and accurate weather forecasting, it's easy to forget just how dangerous traveling by ship was in the past. Navigating by the stars and sun alone left a lot of room for error, and sudden changes in the weather meant sudden changes in fortune for a ship's crew. The coast of the Mid-Atlantic region was especially dangerous, with shifting shoals, shallow water, and dramatic storms. With many ships bound for the protected ports inside the Chesapeake and Delaware Bays, the Delmarva peninsula has seen more than its share of shipwreck tragedy.
Fenwick Island is a pretty beach town on the Coastal Highway just before the Maryland state line. The community is a typical and welcoming summer holiday spot: long beaches, ice cream and candy shops, mini golf, and boat rides. But it's also home to the DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum, a fascinating roadside attraction brimming with curious artifacts for the shipwreck-intrigued. The museum opened in 1995 and is dedicated to "recovering and preserving our maritime heritage," and a real-life treasure hunter operates it.
Get lost at sea in Delaware's shipwreck history
The DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum on Fenwick Island is a small affair located above a souvenir shop. But it's chockablock full of maritime history, with displays of real artifacts recovered off the Delaware coast. It also has items recovered from far-away shipwrecks, like the Guadalupe and the Conde de Tolosa, two Spanish ships known as Quicksilver Galleons. These ships, each carrying a valuable cargo of mercury, were lost in a storm off of the Dominican Republic in 1724.
Of the many items on display, some of the most interesting come not from treasure galleons but from the RMS Republic. Republic was a White Star Line luxury cruise ship involved in a collision off Nantucket Island in 1909. Most passengers were rescued thanks to the liner's new wireless radio technology, but the ship eventually sank. The event was a little-known precursor to the sinking of another White Star liner, the Titanic, which went down three years later.
In all, the museum has over 10,000 artifacts that it rotates through its displays, meaning that no two visits are alike. You'll see gold bars, coins, weapons, ship timbers, and everyday items like cutlery and personal effects. You'll also be introduced to the fascinating art of recovering, preserving, and learning from these artifacts. The museum is open from April through the end of November. Check their website for hours and details, as they are subject to change. Admission is free — although they appreciate donations to help support the museum's mission.
Getting to and exploring Fenwick Island
While intensely interesting and worth a visit, the shipwreck museum on Fenwick Island is a small affair that won't take long to see. Thankfully, the area has tons of other activities to fill your time. DiscoverSea lies just a few minutes south of Fenwick Island State Park, a little-known spot with miles of uncrowded beach. The town also hosts a beach boardwalk, waterpark, and lighthouse.
The Atlantic coast of the Delmarva peninsula is lined with cute towns and beautiful beaches to explore, and Fenwick Island is right in the middle of the action. Another highlight you should not miss is Maryland's dune-filled Assateague Island, roughly 40 minutes south of the state line. If interested in history, Furnace Town Historic Site features a recreated 25-acre village as it would've appeared in the 19th century. It's located near Snow Hill, Maryland.
Fenwick Island lies on the Delaware-Maryland state line just north of Ocean City, Maryland. If you're sightseeing your way down the coast, it's a natural stop right on the side of the Coastal Highway. If you're coming from anywhere else, it's a bit of a trek to find the place: It's about three hours south of Philadelphia or three hours north of Norfolk. It's a summer-time destination, so if you're visiting in the off-season, check business hours to see what is open and what has shuttered for the winter.