The Biggest Pros And Cons Of Using A Travel Package Deal
Travel is always hyped as the ultimate thrill, but let's not kid ourselves — planning a trip can be a total chore. Whether you're flying solo or trying to herd a group of friends or family into the same itinerary (good luck with that), the process can be downright exhausting. Flights, hotels, transportation, excursions — and let's not forget trying to keep it all under budget — it's no wonder some people just stay home and park themselves on their couches instead. And those who do insist on taking the plunge often rely on outside help, from seeking travel agents that can assist them in crafting the perfect honeymoon to TikTok creators unearthing hidden gems for their next vacation. Some even put their fate in the hands of AI to map out the trip of their dreams.
One option that doesn't always get the love it deserves? Travel packages. You know, those overly-advertised bundles that combine flights, hotels, and sometimes extras like transport, activities, and meals. But before you roll your eyes and dismiss the idea right off the bat, they're not actually as bad as you think. Yes, these packages get a bad rap for being overpriced or too cookie-cutter, thanks to the assumption that providers inflate prices or limit customization, but that's not the whole story. And sure, some packages do fit the stereotype, but the right travel package from the right provider could save you time, money, a migraine or two, and not to mention deliver a trip you'll actually enjoy. Curious? Here's the lowdown on the pros (and the inevitable cons) of booking travel packages.
Pro: Paying for the utmost convenience
Travel packages have come a long way, and one of the best things about them these days is how ridiculously accessible they've become. Once upon a time, you had to go through a big-name travel agency or a high-priced agent to snag one. Now? You can book your dream vacation at the same place you buy a year's supply of toilet paper. Yes, warehouse clubs like BJ's, Sam's Club, and Costco are not just for bulk snacks — they're dishing out vacations, too.
But accessibility isn't the only selling point. The real appeal here is the convenience they bring. Travel packages bundle everything up in one tidy deal, sparing you from the soul-crushing chore of planning every little detail. Depending on the package, you might only need to handle a few minor details — or none at all. Just book it, hop on the plane, and let the rest of the trip practically take care of itself. "Booking a travel package through a wholesale club can mean cutting down on the endless planning and searching process that a lot of travelers face," Katy Nastro, a travel expert at flight deals site Going, explained to Kiplinger. "Busybodies who hate the endless searching and just want a selection of options to choose from can find shopping through a wholesale just as satisfying as the in-person store samples."
In short, travel packages require less planning and involve a lot more relaxing. If the thought of sorting out flights, hotels, and activities makes you want to forgo the whole trip, buying a travel package is practically your shortcut to having stress-free adventures.
Pro: More often than not, you get to save big
Travel packages can be the secret sauce to saving big on, well, everything. Sure, it might not feel that way when you're forking over a lump sum for flights, hotels, transportation, and more all at once, but if you break it down, these bundles can often cost less than booking everything separately. Steve Oliverez, CEO of InsanelyCheapFlights.com, told CNBC, "If you plan on staying at a hotel during your trip, always check to see if a package deal is cheaper. Brands are usually more willing to offer discounts when it's less transparent, such as in a bundle."
Spontaneous travelers take note — this hack works even if you're booking at the last minute. While flights, hotels, car rentals, and more tend to skyrocket closer to departure, travel packages often work in reverse. "Unlike flights, package deals are often discounted when booked at the last minute," Oliverez added. So, if Aruba is suddenly calling your name on a random Tuesday, a package might just save the day and your wallet.
Booking the package through a travel agent? Even better. Agents often have access to bulk pricing and exclusive deals that you won't find on your own. "Most of the time, it works out cheaper to package everything together – flights, transfers, resorts, insurance – than it is to purchase everything separately," a travel agent on Reddit noted. "I always check both ways for my clients just to be sure, and travel agents are able to get package rates for clients even if air is purchased separately or credits are being used from previous cancellations." Of course, don't just take the price tag at face value. Always do a little homework to make sure you're actually saving.
Pro: You're benefiting from the provider's travel expertise
Travel packages don't just materialize out of thin air. The ones sold by travel agents are carefully curated by professionals, and even those offered on travel websites or at warehouse clubs are typically assembled by experts. When you book a travel package, you're not just signing up for a random assortment of activities and accommodations — it's a calculated plan designed to maximize your enjoyment and make your trip as seamless as possible. In other words, you're getting a well-rounded, thoughtfully crafted travel experience, not a slapdash itinerary cobbled together at the last minute.
Still feeling skeptical? You can always run the numbers yourself. If piecing together your own itinerary turns out cheaper and more sensible than what's on offer, you've got your answer. As Eric Rosen, The Points Guy's director of travel content, explained to ABC News, "Research the typical prices for any flights, hotels, packages, cruises, or other travel that you are considering, and then compare them to the sales that companies are offering."
But of course, while travel packages can take a lot of the guesswork out of planning, a little extra homework on your end can ensure you're getting the most bang for your buck — and the trip you actually want. When shopping for bundles, make sure you also zero in on the tiniest details. "Read the fine print carefully, too. There are often very specific booking terms — limited time windows in which to make your reservation, dates you must travel within, lists of participating hotels and things like that," noted Rosen. "Be sure that your travel plans fit within the parameters of any deal you book so you don't miss out on the savings."
Con: You may get limited travel assistance
One major downside to travel packages? You might not always get the help you need when you need it most. Since third parties typically facilitate these deals, cancelations and modifications often come with a web of policies to navigate. And when things go south, you can't just call the airline or hotel directly — you're stuck working through the middleman. When you're in a sticky situation, this can quickly escalate from mildly annoying to downright infuriating.
Case in point: Frustrated travelers on Reddit have shared their horror stories. One recounted how Costco failed them when a car rental agency disregarded their booking. "Costco was useless when the car rental agency refused to honor the costco reservation (printed out as well), yet wouldn't refund the charges. They wouldn't take calls or even talk to the agency to clear up the issue," they wrote. "Worst travel experience I've ever had." Another Redditor chimed in with a similar gripe, adding that it's often impossible to reach help in critical moments. "The biggest drawback to booking vacations through Costco is being unable to reach someone who can help you at certain times. I worked in tourism for a few years & had to deal with frustrated travelers all the time," they said. "If their name didn't show up on a list & customer service for the contractor was unavailable whoever was handy got an earful."
This isn't to say that all bundle providers are bad, but it's something to keep in mind if you're considering a travel package. If you're confident you can handle things solo when you find yourself in a sticky situation, then go ahead and book that package. Otherwise, proceed with caution — sometimes a DIY approach is worth the extra effort, too.
Con: The choices can be pretty limited
Finding a travel package for popular destinations is a breeze. Dreaming of a week soaking up the sun in Hawaii? Easy. Want to hop from Amsterdam to Paris to London? Done. But if your travel tastes veer toward the niche — like exploring hidden lakeside towns in Spain or escaping to a tropical paradise in Micronesia — you might have a tougher time finding a package that checks all your boxes.
"If you go with an all-inclusive vacation package as-is, you need to make sure the package offers what you want or are looking for from your vacation," travel expert Gabe Saglie told Business Insider. "Because once you lock that in, that's the experience that you will be having once you arrive." The silver lining, however, is some travel agencies let you customize your trip. If flexibility is key to your dream getaway, make sure you book with a provider that allows tweaks so you're not stuck with a one-size-fits-all experience. "Usually, I rarely book a vacation package exactly as presented," he added. "I may want to fly another airline because I've got status on that airline, or I'd rather do an adults-only resort and not do the family-friendly hotel, or vice versa."
When it comes to ultra-specific activities, though, don't expect the package to do all the heavy lifting. That's the time when you need to be your own travel agent. "That's the specialized personalized experience where vacation packages may come up short. In this case, you really need to do the legwork yourself," Saglie noted. After all, if you're chasing after something unique, you've got to put in the work — or settle for something average.