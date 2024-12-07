Avoid Hawaii's Christmas Crowds At These 5 Warm Weather Destinations In Central America

The allure of a Christmas aloha is strong. The warm weather and balmy beaches make an excellent respite from the snow, ice, and darkness of the holiday in the continental U.S. With a common language and passport, as well as abundant flight options, it might seem like Hawaii is the only warm and hassle-free Christmas trip out there — but you just might be wrong.

First of all, if you're looking for a month when Hawaii is affordable and uncrowded, you've just missed it. (Pro tip: that month is November!) In December, you won't be the only one to think about a warm weather escape. As the holiday season looms, you can expect higher hotel rates and flight prices, reflecting the crowds that all had the same idea. Second, and perhaps more importantly, the devastating fire in Lahaina, Maui, in 2023 brought the ambivalence Hawaiians feel toward their over-touristed islands into the spotlight. If you do visit, be respectful of sacred sites, avoid areas marked for 'locals only,' and tread lightly on the island's fragile resources.

To make a difference, it's probably best to avoid Hawaii altogether during its peak seasons and holidays. Instead, consider a less-crowded Central American destination to fight off the winter blues while staying close to home. All of Central America (save for Panama) is in the U.S. Central Standard Time zone, which makes adjusting easy. And in December, the region is past its rainy season and heading for warmer temperatures and dry weather, making it a great – and closer – alternative to Hawaii.