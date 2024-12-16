The Secret Florida Town Filled With Historic Attractions That Was Once Called America's Oddest

Today, Gibsonton is a small Florida town like many others. However, in the 1940s, it was a kind of colossal backstage for worldwide touring circuses. Not only was it home to three Ferris wheels and merry-go-round factories, but it was also the address of many performers who made local carnivals special.

In the golden era of the American sideshow, performers with unique skills and physical abnormalities traveled around the country so that people could be astounded by them. From blockheads and contortionists who perfected their circus crafts to conjoined twins who fascinated audiences because of their bodies, carnies (those who worked at the circus) were constantly on display for the astonishment and amazement of the public. In "Gibtown," however, they were at home, and everything around town was custom-built to accommodate their physical differences and support their way of life.

Thousands of carnival workers and carnies once made their home in Gibsonton. As sideshows went out of fashion, Gibsonton shifted from an unofficial company town to an ordinary Florida community. However, some traces of the town's fascinating history remain. While it might not have the notoriety of New York City's largest amusement park, Gibsonton, too, is a preserved monument to the people behind what was once America's favorite show.