The Secret Florida Town Filled With Historic Attractions That Was Once Called America's Oddest
Today, Gibsonton is a small Florida town like many others. However, in the 1940s, it was a kind of colossal backstage for worldwide touring circuses. Not only was it home to three Ferris wheels and merry-go-round factories, but it was also the address of many performers who made local carnivals special.
In the golden era of the American sideshow, performers with unique skills and physical abnormalities traveled around the country so that people could be astounded by them. From blockheads and contortionists who perfected their circus crafts to conjoined twins who fascinated audiences because of their bodies, carnies (those who worked at the circus) were constantly on display for the astonishment and amazement of the public. In "Gibtown," however, they were at home, and everything around town was custom-built to accommodate their physical differences and support their way of life.
Thousands of carnival workers and carnies once made their home in Gibsonton. As sideshows went out of fashion, Gibsonton shifted from an unofficial company town to an ordinary Florida community. However, some traces of the town's fascinating history remain. While it might not have the notoriety of New York City's largest amusement park, Gibsonton, too, is a preserved monument to the people behind what was once America's favorite show.
Sideshow performers and carnival workers built Gibsonton
In Gibtown, carnival performers ran the show. A "giant" was the town's fire chief, a pair of conjoined twins ran the fruit stand, one of the police deputies was a little person, and a man billed as a "fat man" was the mechanic. Sword swallowers and blockheads spent most of their days shocking audiences at famous shows like Ripley's Believe It or Not and Barnum & Bailey, would then return home to Gibsonton when the show was done. Not only did circus performers live there, but they also built the town from nothing.
In an interview with Radio Diaries, longtime resident Jeanie Tomaini, one-half of "the world's strangest married couple" because she was born missing both legs and her husband was reportedly over 8 feet tall, recounted that when she moved to what would one day be Gibsonton, it was all swamp that had to be cleared before anything could be built. They did the work themselves, along with other laborers and performers from the traveling show. Soon, word spread that Gibtown was the place to be when the show wasn't touring.
What to do when you visit Gibtown
If you're coming into Florida through Tampa International Airport, which might just be the best in the country to ride the fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster in America, you're only about 30 minutes away from Gibsonton. While this place is no longer the carnival hub that it once was, you can still go there to appreciate the remains of its history. You'll find plenty of references to the town's origins, from vague allusions like Showtown Bar & Grill to specific monuments like a replica of "giant" Al Tomaini's boot on a pillar outside the home he shared with his wife, Jeanie.
If you really want to learn more about the town and carnivals in general, your best bet is a trip to the Independent Showmen's Museum. Less than five minutes from the center of Gibsonton, you can see artifacts from the traveling shows, like a colorful 1950s carousel and exhibits about the history of sideshows. There are also special exhibits about some of the former residents of Gibtown, including Al and Jeannie Tomaini. The museum is only open on weekends from 12 to 5 p.m., so make sure to plan your trip for a Saturday or Sunday if you hope to explore its exhibits while you're in Gibsonton.