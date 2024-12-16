History Comes Alive At This Underrated Literary Gem Filled With Rare Finds In Rhode Island

While Rhode Island is perhaps best known for its spectacular Gilded Age mansions in Newport, the state is also home to another grand marble edifice from the same era: the John Hay Library on the campus of Brown University in Providence. The Beaux Arts-style library, known on campus as "The Hay," was built in 1910 and was partially funded by Andrew Carnegie. It was named for John Hay, an 1858 graduate of Brown, who served as President Lincoln's secretary and later became U.S. Secretary of State under Presidents William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt. The library houses Brown's special collections, encompassing over 3 million items, including rare books, manuscripts, archives, artworks, memorabilia, and more. While there are many great libraries to visit in the U.S., The Hay is a lesser-known gem that houses a collection of extremely rare writings from authors including Abraham Lincoln, H.P. Lovecraft, Walt Whitman, George Orwell, Henry David Thoreau, and the library's namesake John Hay.

The John Hay Library is located on the campus of Brown University and is about a 30-minute drive from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The library offers free public access Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (and on Wednesdays until 6 p.m.) after which it is only accessible to Brown ID holders. After a visit to this fascinating library, head for lunch or dinner at one of Providence's Italian restaurants as the city has one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods.