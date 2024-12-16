A Wildly Underrated European City Is Strikingly Similar To Paris Without The Crowds And Cost

If there are any true "hidden" pockets of Europe not selfied to death by the millions of tourists arriving annually, it may be the Baltics. Distance, geography, weather, and history have long kept Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania off travel itineraries and arrivals at a trickle. For example, while France had just over 100 million visitors in 2024, Latvia only saw 1 million. The silver to the lining, though, is that all three countries offer tremendous value to travelers crossing the Baltic Sea from Scandinavia or pushing north from Poland. That's because the Baltic capitals — Tallinn, Estonia; Vilnius, Lithuania, an underrated gem full of history and hikes; and Riga, Latvia, are home to dozens of impressive sights and experiences at a fraction of the crowds and costs of destinations like Paris.

Riga, the largest city in the Baltics, has seen its share of history, often in the form of conquering armies — including as recently as 80 years ago during World War II. Most came for the huge port and international trade it brings. Indeed, the natural harbor features in Riga's origin story, leading to its establishment in 1201 by crusading knights. It also forms the backdrop for the 600,000 people living alongside the Gulf of Riga and the Daugava River flowing through the city center. The historical core, Riga Old Town, hugs the river's shore between the railway station on the south side and the 700-year-old Riga Castle on the north.