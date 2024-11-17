The Secret Code Name You Don't Want To Be Called By A Flight Attendant
Flight attendants have a difficult job. Sure, they get to fly all over and see the world, but they have to deal with time zone switches, odd hours, working on holidays, and unruly passenger incidents. Not only are they there for the comfort of passengers, but they help keep us safe in the case of an emergency. Plus, they have to appear friendly in their public-facing jobs, even if passengers are not. It stands to reason that they may have a few codes to discuss annoying passengers without outwardly complaining. One secret code name you don't want to be called by a flight attendant is "Philip."
If you hear them refer to you with that name, you're about to get some bad service. According to a flight attendant who wrote an article for The U.S. Sun in 2022, a "Philip" is a difficult passenger, and the word comes from the acronym "PILP" or "Passenger I'd Like to Punch." While they won't say it to your face, you may be identified by another code, according to your seat number and letter. For instance, a passenger in seat 27 D would be called "Delta 27" (A is alpha, B is Bravo, C is Charlie, etc., in the NATO phonetic alphabet). If you're in 13B and hear "Philip in Bravo 13," you are not in for a good experience.
How does one get to be labeled a "Philip?" Constant demands, pressing the call button all the time, and other annoying behaviors, which we'll get to. The name you want to strive for if you like making people happy is "Bob," standing for "Best on Board." Flight attendants may also call some passengers a "PAB," for "passenger with an able body," or an "ABP," meaning an able-bodied person who can help in an emergency.
How to avoid being a 'Philip' on a flight
If you've ever worked in the service industry or had to deal with the public in a friendly manner, no matter how they act, you know how rough it can be. Sometimes, you need to vent your frustration with your coworkers, and a code word like "Philip" can help identify a person who is going to cause trouble or bother the staff. If you'd like to keep these hardworking people on your side, there are a few things you can do (or not do). If you're ready to board the plane and don't have a seat assignment, ask before you get on and avoid being a "spinner" — a standby passenger who wanders around the plane, trying to figure out where to sit. Fill your water bottle in the airport instead of asking a flight attendant to do it. The same goes for requesting water directly after boarding, which drives flight attendants crazy.
The call button above your seat isn't for service on demand. If you really need something, get up and ask for it (if the seatbelt sign isn't on), or use it only for emergencies. Be considerate and follow etiquette rules about reclining your seat. If someone's recline is bothering you, politely ask the passenger in front of you. If you're reclining, check in with the passenger behind you to see if they're comfortable. Another thing that can frustrate a flight attendant is complaining to them about a crying child. Babies will be babies, and crying is kind of their thing — there isn't much that the crew can do. Bring your noise-canceling headphones like Runolim Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones and tune it all out. Always be a Bob and not a Philip!