The Secret Code Name You Don't Want To Be Called By A Flight Attendant

Flight attendants have a difficult job. Sure, they get to fly all over and see the world, but they have to deal with time zone switches, odd hours, working on holidays, and unruly passenger incidents. Not only are they there for the comfort of passengers, but they help keep us safe in the case of an emergency. Plus, they have to appear friendly in their public-facing jobs, even if passengers are not. It stands to reason that they may have a few codes to discuss annoying passengers without outwardly complaining. One secret code name you don't want to be called by a flight attendant is "Philip."

If you hear them refer to you with that name, you're about to get some bad service. According to a flight attendant who wrote an article for The U.S. Sun in 2022, a "Philip" is a difficult passenger, and the word comes from the acronym "PILP" or "Passenger I'd Like to Punch." While they won't say it to your face, you may be identified by another code, according to your seat number and letter. For instance, a passenger in seat 27 D would be called "Delta 27" (A is alpha, B is Bravo, C is Charlie, etc., in the NATO phonetic alphabet). If you're in 13B and hear "Philip in Bravo 13," you are not in for a good experience.

How does one get to be labeled a "Philip?" Constant demands, pressing the call button all the time, and other annoying behaviors, which we'll get to. The name you want to strive for if you like making people happy is "Bob," standing for "Best on Board." Flight attendants may also call some passengers a "PAB," for "passenger with an able body," or an "ABP," meaning an able-bodied person who can help in an emergency.

