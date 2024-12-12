The Breathtaking Lake Tahoe Hotel That Offers Skiers A High-End Adventure Package
Lake Tahoe has over a dozen ski areas within easy driving distance, and to maximize your time on the slopes while minimizing any hassle, stay at Edgewood Tahoe. This luxurious lakefront hotel has 154 guest rooms and is near the border of Nevada and California, just about a mile from Heavenly Ski Resort. You can go all in on a high-end Lake Tahoe ski adventure with Edgewood Tahoe's special offers, such as the limited-time Villa Mountain Escape package, which includes top-of-the-line service both on and off the mountain.
Here's the basics of the package: Stay three or more nights in one of the resort's multi-bedroom Villa Suites and get a day with a private ski guide, who will take you and up to five other people in your group on a tour of Heavenly Mountain, tailored to your skill level. If you're looking to learn to ski, your guide can do that too. As a bonus, you'll have priority access to the lift lines on every run on the day with your guide. If you stay for six or more nights, you'll get two days with a private ski guide.
The Villa Mountain Escape package is available through April 15, 2025, and it starts at $2,683 per night. That may seem pricey at first, but keep in mind that you can have up to six people in the two-bedroom suites, so when you divide the cost up with friends or family, it's much more manageable.
Edgewood Tahoe has a range of room options along with a ski butler service
All guests at Edgewood Tahoe have access to its Ski Butler services, which include getting rental skis, snowboards, and boots fitted and delivered to you. They'll also store the gear overnight and even dry your boots so you're ready for the next day. This perk comes included with the Villa Mountain Escape Package.
If you book one of the Villa Suites at Edgewood Tahoe, you'll be separate from the main lodge, giving you the feeling of having your own private, opulent lakefront getaway. They all have their own hot tubs and fire pits along with spacious living, dining, and kitchen areas. Even if you're not booking the resort's Villa Mountain Escape Package, the suites come with amenities like a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, pastries and other snacks, luxury car service, and your own concierge who can help address any other needs or requests you might have.
The lodge rooms and suites may not come with all of those amenities, but they are still really nice. They have gas fireplaces, large soaking tubs, and walk-in showers, plus access to the pool, hot tub, beach, and evening s'mores bar.
The resort offers a variety of winter activities
If you're sore after a long day on the slopes, Edgewood Tahoe has a huge heated pool and outdoor hot tub to soothe your muscles. It also has a large, high-end spa with treatments like the Alpine Arnica Deep Tissue Massage, which helps aid in recovery, and NormaTec Air Compression Therapy, which targets your leg muscles and has been used by athletes like Simone Biles and LeBron James. And you'll definitely work up an appetite on your vacation here, as the hotel has multiple restaurants to choose from, plus in-room dining.
For more winter fun at Edgewood Tahoe, there's a picturesque ice skating rink near the entrance; it's free for Villa Suites guests and costs $25 for adult lodge guests and $35 for non-guests. The resort also runs free guided tours of the property (snowshoes are available as needed) throughout the week where you can learn more about its history before wrapping up with a delightful hot drink next to a fire pit overlooking the lake.
With all these amenities along with the unbeatable ski services, Edgewood Tahoe is a great mountain destination for non-skiers and skiers alike. And while you're at Lake Tahoe, make sure to check out the nearby beach destination Zephyr Cove. It might be best known as a summertime getaway, but it still has plenty to do in the winter.