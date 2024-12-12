The Breathtaking Lake Tahoe Hotel That Offers Skiers A High-End Adventure Package

Lake Tahoe has over a dozen ski areas within easy driving distance, and to maximize your time on the slopes while minimizing any hassle, stay at Edgewood Tahoe. This luxurious lakefront hotel has 154 guest rooms and is near the border of Nevada and California, just about a mile from Heavenly Ski Resort. You can go all in on a high-end Lake Tahoe ski adventure with Edgewood Tahoe's special offers, such as the limited-time Villa Mountain Escape package, which includes top-of-the-line service both on and off the mountain.

Here's the basics of the package: Stay three or more nights in one of the resort's multi-bedroom Villa Suites and get a day with a private ski guide, who will take you and up to five other people in your group on a tour of Heavenly Mountain, tailored to your skill level. If you're looking to learn to ski, your guide can do that too. As a bonus, you'll have priority access to the lift lines on every run on the day with your guide. If you stay for six or more nights, you'll get two days with a private ski guide.

The Villa Mountain Escape package is available through April 15, 2025, and it starts at $2,683 per night. That may seem pricey at first, but keep in mind that you can have up to six people in the two-bedroom suites, so when you divide the cost up with friends or family, it's much more manageable.