An Iconic Asian Country Is Home To The Largest Shopping Mall In The Entire World

The lack of occupancy caused the New South China Mall to receive the moniker "ghost mall." It was quite an ambitious project when it first started in the early 2000s. Originally, the New South China Mall had seven themed shopping zones, each modeled after places around the world, including Paris, Egypt, and Venice (complete with canals and gondola rides). It has retained some of these themes, but after the mall failed to attract companies who would lease space, renovation projects were carried out in 2007, 2015, and again in 2019. In 2013, the occupancy rate was said to be between 1% and 10%. Renovations continued, included the addition of an IMAX theater and a go-karting track. Since 2023, there have been reports that claim occupancy rose to 91%, but a 2024 video by YouTube creator @Nicofilms shows that those reports might be overstating how well the mall is doing. Still, from the video, there are parts of the mall that are thriving, especially on the ground floor.

The New South China Mall remained empty for so long largely because of its location. The mall itself is just outside of Dongguan, far from public transit, and the city itself is mostly home to low-income workers who probably don't go shopping for luxury items. Since its opening, the New South China Mall was bought by another business group, and decisions were made to offer more budget-friendly stores and experiences to shoppers. People still visit the mall; however, there are more popular things to do in Dongguan, such as visiting the Opium War Museum or walking around the local parks. No matter where you go during your trip to China, be sure to check out our guide on the "three Ts" tourists shouldn't bring up while in the country.