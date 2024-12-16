Anthony Bourdain Loved This Historic Los Angeles Eatery That Invented The French Dip
When discussing the best foodie destinations in America, Los Angeles is an obvious contender and, some would say, at the very top of the heap. Its culture of culinary excellence is internationally renowned, from fine dining to taco trucks, with some of the world's top chefs choosing the City of Angels to put their cuisine on the big stage for all the world to see. Anthony Bourdain enjoyed dining at many classic LA spots, opting in his signature fashion for the ones with the least amount of pretension involved. At one point, he even named casual food joint In-N-Out his favorite restaurant in the city (which, to be fair, does sell what many consider to be the best fast food cheeseburger money can buy).
So, if authenticity was the barometer, it stands to reason why Bourdain loved Philippe the Original so much — and why it's considered one of the best local restaurants in Los Angeles. The classic Downtown LA institution is known for two major things: First, it's one of the oldest restaurants in the city, operating continuously for over a century, and second, it is credited with the invention of the French Dip sandwich. And, solidifying its fame, Philippe the Original was featured on a 2007 episode of Bourdain's "No Reservations."
For those who haven't had the pleasure, the French Dip is generally described as a roast beef sandwich dipped in the gravy that dripped off of the roast beef during cooking. From the classic decor of the deceivingly large building to the old-school charm and tried-and-true deliciousness found in every bite, Philippe is a food experience no self-respecting Angeleno can go without.
The French Dip comes with a funny story that has become a local legend
Founded in 1908 by Frenchman Philippe Mathieu, Philippe the Original claims its invention of the iconic sandwich happened completely by accident. While quickly making a sandwich for a policeman (in some versions of the story it's a fireman), Mathieu accidentally dropped the French roll into a pan filled with the drippings from recently cooked roast beef. The famished officer opted to take the wet sandwich instead of going hungry, and by the next day, he brought along some friends who also wanted to try the dipped sandwich.
The origin of the name of the sandwich is said to have perhaps come from a multitude of places. It could be from the fact that it's served on a French roll, that Mathieu himself was French, that the fabled police officer in the story's name also happened to be French, or from a popular dress at the time (also called a "French dip"). Cole's, another Downtown LA institution in operation since 1908, also lays claim to having invented the French Dip sandwich. This has led to a heated rivalry with Philippe, with Cole's claiming that they are still the "originators of the French Dip." It would seem the origins of Los Angeles' most iconic sandwich have fallen prey to the storytelling wonderment the city is so well known for.
Philippe's old-school charm is a blast from the past
Philippe sells all its signature French Dips pre-dipped (leave the "au jus on the side" for other places), with the options of having sandwiches single-dipped, double-dipped, or wet. Patrons can choose from a variety of proteins beyond roast beef (some sources even claim the original French Dip was made with pork!). The restaurant also has a dynamite list of deli sides that can't be beat, from classics like potato salad and coleslaw to its renowned purple pickled eggs. One would also be woefully remiss without at least sharing a piece of the perfectly made apple pie. All of this, plus soups, salads, and a full breakfast menu, keep the place packed with regulars and new customers seven days a week.
For a city as bustling and on the cutting edge as Los Angeles, Philippe the Original, like a visit to nearby Olvera Street (one of the most exciting free things to do in LA), has remained a constant. The interior of Philippe, with sawdust on the floor to perhaps capture spilled gravy, evokes nostalgia for a different time. Though the lines may get long there, they move quickly, with "carvers" waiting at the point of sale to make meals as they're ordered and hand them off with a smile. It makes sense that Anthony Bourdain was also caught up in the magic of this place. Whether you get a classic roast beef double-dipped with Swiss or try Bourdain's order of a French Dip with lamb and a cold beer to wash it down, you can't go wrong at Philippe.