Anthony Bourdain Loved This Historic Los Angeles Eatery That Invented The French Dip

When discussing the best foodie destinations in America, Los Angeles is an obvious contender and, some would say, at the very top of the heap. Its culture of culinary excellence is internationally renowned, from fine dining to taco trucks, with some of the world's top chefs choosing the City of Angels to put their cuisine on the big stage for all the world to see. Anthony Bourdain enjoyed dining at many classic LA spots, opting in his signature fashion for the ones with the least amount of pretension involved. At one point, he even named casual food joint In-N-Out his favorite restaurant in the city (which, to be fair, does sell what many consider to be the best fast food cheeseburger money can buy).

So, if authenticity was the barometer, it stands to reason why Bourdain loved Philippe the Original so much — and why it's considered one of the best local restaurants in Los Angeles. The classic Downtown LA institution is known for two major things: First, it's one of the oldest restaurants in the city, operating continuously for over a century, and second, it is credited with the invention of the French Dip sandwich. And, solidifying its fame, Philippe the Original was featured on a 2007 episode of Bourdain's "No Reservations."

For those who haven't had the pleasure, the French Dip is generally described as a roast beef sandwich dipped in the gravy that dripped off of the roast beef during cooking. From the classic decor of the deceivingly large building to the old-school charm and tried-and-true deliciousness found in every bite, Philippe is a food experience no self-respecting Angeleno can go without.