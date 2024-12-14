The Popular European City Rick Steves Says Is A Delight To Visit Just Before Christmas

While many Londoners would agree that summer is the best time to visit England when temperatures hit an average high of around 72 degrees Fahrenheit, there are many benefits to visiting the capital city during the winter. Veteran travel broadcaster Rick Steves believes London is best visited right before Christmas.

Steves notes that London is a city with year-round appeal. There is plenty of indoor entertainment to negate the season's short, gloomy winter days, from galleries and museums to pubs, concerts, and West End shows. Visiting London during Christmas also offers special holiday delights, including mulled wine in Covent Garden, the market in Leicester Square, and the Winter Wonderland carnival in Hyde Park. Steves admits on his website that the latter activity is a "kitschy fun" experience, but there are plenty of ways to balance the commercial with the authentic during your Christmas break in London.

Steves also notes that you can save money while traveling outside the peak summer tourist season. Hotels are generally less expensive, and although December's Christmas rush causes transatlantic flight prices to be higher than in November, January, and February, the rates are still lower than in July.