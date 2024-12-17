A Lively Chicago Neighborhood Brims With Irish Culture, Art, Craft Beer, And Historic Homes

If you know anything about Chicago, you know it's the largest city in Illinois, and it sits on the edge of Lake Michigan, between Indiana to the east and Wisconsin to the north. Because of its sheer size and massive population, the city is full of diverse and unique neighborhoods.

For example, there's Edgewater, which hugs Lake Michigan's shores and is full of antique shops and beaches. Alternatively, there's Humboldt Park, which is also known as the "Center of Puerto Rican Culture."

But one of the most historic and beautiful neighborhoods in Chicago is Beverly. Located on the south side of the city, Beverly is known for three things: having the nickname "Beverly Hills," having a strong middle-class population, and having deep roots to Ireland. While you don't have to experience all of these things to get the most out of a visit of Beverly, you'll appreciate the quiet atmosphere and historic homes. So, let's get out our walking shoes and see what makes Beverly so special.