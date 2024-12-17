One Of Idaho's Most Unique Roadside Attractions Is A Dog Lover's Paradise
In many places around the United States, citizens are heavily reliant on personal transportation instead of public. While that is sometimes looked down on by those hailing from other countries, one unique feature has come about because of it: famous roadside attractions. There are hundreds of these oddities in the U.S., all offering something impressive, especially the particularly unique roadside stops like Mitchell Corn Palace in South Dakota. Since they began cropping up in the 1920s and '30s, roadside attractions have grown in popularity as the highway system expanded and cars became more accessible to the public. One that's garnered a lot of attention over the years is Dog Bark Park, located in Northern Idaho.
This roadside stop is focused on oversized objects, including a fire hydrant and several beagle sculptures. However, the feature of the park that brings in the most visitors is the 30-foot beagle known as Sweet Willy. Originally, the figure wasn't just for show, but also had a practical purpose. Inside of this large dog was a single room with a loft, bathroom, and balcony, as it was once used as a bed and breakfast.
A new future for Dog Bark Park
While the most memorable sculpture in Dog Bark Park is Sweet Willy, it's not the only one on the property. Right underneath Sweet Willy is another, much smaller beagle. Fire hydrants, tea kettles, and men sitting and eating lunch are also a few of the wooden designs you'll find.
A lot of work and love went into each project. The artists, Dennis and Frances, have worked on carving various sculptures for over 40 years. However, it wasn't until 1995, when some of their carvings were sold on QVC, that their artistry became more widely known. In 1997, they began their work on Dog Bark Park. In 2003, they added their giant beagle to the series of carvings, bringing in bed and breakfast guests with Sweet Willy.
As of 2024, the couple has stopped reservations to stay in the beagle to give themselves some much-needed rest and relaxation. Additionally, the on-site, carvings-filled store and studio are now mostly empty, as the owners have decided that their time of crafting such pieces is over. Dennis and Francis hope to turn the gift shop into a museum, highlighting the history of the park and their lives. Meanwhile, those driving through Idaho can still stop and see Sweet Willy and friends.
Other attractions near Dog Bark Park
Dog Bark Park is just outside of Cottonwood in North Central Idaho. It may be a bit far away from popular destinations like Coeur d'Alene, where you can hit the beach and ski slopes, and Boise, an underrated Northwest city that may be a new foodie destination, but there are plenty of neat things to do in and around Cottonwood.
Just south of the town is Weis Rockshelter, a historic park dedicated to the history of the ancestors of the Nez Perce Indians, who lived in the area over 8,000 years ago. There is also the Historical Museum at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, which features special exhibits on the Nez Perce people, family-friendly events like the Raspberry Social fundraiser, and more.
These destinations are perfect to visit at any time of the year. However, if you are taking a road trip, you may want to avoid the winter when snow and ice can make the drive dangerous, unless you are traveling to the Cottonwood Butte Ski Area. Instead, try visiting in spring, when the rivers are full and the flowers are blooming, or fall, the perfect time to watch the leaves change. Visiting during the summer is another great choice, but it's a popular destination, which means attractions can be booked up a few months in advance.