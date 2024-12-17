One Of Idaho's Most Unique Roadside Attractions Is A Dog Lover's Paradise

In many places around the United States, citizens are heavily reliant on personal transportation instead of public. While that is sometimes looked down on by those hailing from other countries, one unique feature has come about because of it: famous roadside attractions. There are hundreds of these oddities in the U.S., all offering something impressive, especially the particularly unique roadside stops like Mitchell Corn Palace in South Dakota. Since they began cropping up in the 1920s and '30s, roadside attractions have grown in popularity as the highway system expanded and cars became more accessible to the public. One that's garnered a lot of attention over the years is Dog Bark Park, located in Northern Idaho.

This roadside stop is focused on oversized objects, including a fire hydrant and several beagle sculptures. However, the feature of the park that brings in the most visitors is the 30-foot beagle known as Sweet Willy. Originally, the figure wasn't just for show, but also had a practical purpose. Inside of this large dog was a single room with a loft, bathroom, and balcony, as it was once used as a bed and breakfast.