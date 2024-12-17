The Breathtaking Royal English Tower Finally Open To Visitors Again After Almost 400 Years
Atop a steep hill overlooking the Isle of Purbeck in the U.K. lies an ancient fortification in ruins: Corfe Castle. It is nestled on the Jurassic Coast, a beautiful stretch of British shores for history and fossil lovers, between the towns of Wareham and Swanage in Dorset County. This area of southwest England is known for its plethora of outdoor activities, unique geological formations, and many grand castles.
Corfe Castle was built in 1066 by William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England and a skilled but ruthless military commander. Constructed out of stone and lime mortar in the Saxon style, this site was key to protecting Norman lands. Around 1107, William's son Henry completed the construction of his keep, which was used as the personal living quarters of King Henry I and his successors. This stately royal residence, a dazzling white hilltop marvel made from Purbeck limestone, once stood about 75 feet tall. It included many novel features for the time, including an "appearance door," which the monarch used to address his subjects.
In the 1643 and 1645 sieges of the castle during the English Civil War, the parliamentarians bombarded the fortress and overpowered the royalists defending it. A demolition order led to the destruction of much of the castle, including the King's Tower. The walls remained mostly intact, but visiting these quarters was unsafe. Castle-goers weren't able to access it for nearly 400 years — until now.
The restoration and conservation of Corfe Castle
Corfe Castle has been tested by conflicts, weathering, erosion, and demolition in its almost 1,000-year history. Unsurprisingly, it has been left in poor shape and is deteriorating fast. Climate change is also an issue, as higher temperatures can dry out the mortar that binds the stones together, making it less effective over time.
In 1982, the long-standing owners of the property bequeathed it to the National Trust, a U.K.-based conservation charity, which has undertaken its restoration. In 2023, the organization started a three-year, multi-million-pound project at this castle. The conservation efforts involve climate-change adaptation, the replacement of loose stones, harmful vegetation removal, and improvements to visitor routes.
As part of these plans, the National Trust installed a temporary viewing platform inside the living quarters of the King's Tower in December 2024 — an area that could previously only be accessed by royalty. From this platform, visitors have a stunning view of the South Dorset countryside and see some important features of the keep, including the appearance door. To take part, you need to register for the Kings' View Experience, a 30-minute guided tour that can booked upon arrival. It only runs on specific days and times and costs about $6.50 in addition to the price of the castle ticket. The proceeds from these sales will go towards the hefty bill for the castle's care. Be aware: this viewing platform might only be in place for a year. It is set to be removed after work on this tower has been completed, so if you're jonesin' for some kingly views, book your flight to the U.K. soon.
How to visit Corfe Castle and beyond
Corfe Castle can be accessed by road, train, and bus. There are direct trains from London to Wareham, with regular bus connections to the castle. The seasonal Swanage Railway, which operates round trips between Norden and Swanage, is a pleasant and scenic way to get to the castle.
Corfe Castle is open every day, except for December 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the summer and until 4 p.m. in the winter. Some things to note: the hill to get to the castle is quite steep, as are some of the site's cobbled and narrow pathways, so this experience may not be appropriate for those with limited mobility. Wear good walking shoes and bring sunscreen, as it can get hot in the summer (although there are some shaded areas).
It's certainly worth spending some time in Dorset before or after your trip to the castle. This is a popular holiday destination due to its whimsical coastal towns and scenic countryside, and it's even the setting of some notable TV series and movies. For example, Lyme Regis Beach, a romantic U.K. filming location you can visit, is seen in the Netflix show "Heartstopper" and is about 46 miles west of the castle. You should also pay a visit to Dartmoor National Park, one of Britain's oldest forests brimming with a fantastic history.