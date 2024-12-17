The Breathtaking Royal English Tower Finally Open To Visitors Again After Almost 400 Years

Atop a steep hill overlooking the Isle of Purbeck in the U.K. lies an ancient fortification in ruins: Corfe Castle. It is nestled on the Jurassic Coast, a beautiful stretch of British shores for history and fossil lovers, between the towns of Wareham and Swanage in Dorset County. This area of southwest England is known for its plethora of outdoor activities, unique geological formations, and many grand castles.

Corfe Castle was built in 1066 by William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England and a skilled but ruthless military commander. Constructed out of stone and lime mortar in the Saxon style, this site was key to protecting Norman lands. Around 1107, William's son Henry completed the construction of his keep, which was used as the personal living quarters of King Henry I and his successors. This stately royal residence, a dazzling white hilltop marvel made from Purbeck limestone, once stood about 75 feet tall. It included many novel features for the time, including an "appearance door," which the monarch used to address his subjects.

In the 1643 and 1645 sieges of the castle during the English Civil War, the parliamentarians bombarded the fortress and overpowered the royalists defending it. A demolition order led to the destruction of much of the castle, including the King's Tower. The walls remained mostly intact, but visiting these quarters was unsafe. Castle-goers weren't able to access it for nearly 400 years — until now.