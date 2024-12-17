Cozy B&B's, Scenic Hikes, Cute Shops, And Tasty Diners Fill This Underrated Missouri River Town
Missouri may not be topping travel bucket lists, but the "Show-Me" state has a lot to show for when it comes to hidden gems. Just take Hawn State Park, complete with rocky cliffs, babbling creeks, and serene waterfalls; this secret state park is easily Missouri's prettiest. The itty bitty town of Arrow Rock is another such example. Located in central Missouri along the banks of the mighty Missouri River, the village is part of a National Historic Landmark. Perched upon the homonymous Arrow Rock bluff, the town has been an important historical crossroads for Indigenous cultures, Lewis and Clark, and covered wagon travelers.
Nowadays, the town is home to a handful of permanent residents, but the quaint Arrow Rock State Historical Site can't be missed. Stroll down the sleepy Main Street, lined with antique stores and old-timey storefronts selling handmade jewelry and other local goods. Stop by one of the oldest restaurants in Missouri for a good old-fashioned homecooked meal, or stretch your legs on one of the scenic hiking paths — indeed, Arrow Rock has a lot to offer.
What to do in Arrow Rock
Given that the entire village of Arrow Rock is a National Historic Landmark, there's no shortage of things to do in this little town. The visitor center is a highlight, with extensive exhibits detailing the area's fascinating history. Check out arrowheads and other stone artifacts made by early Indigenous inhabitants, created from the local limestone bluff. Or, learn about the salt industry that gave way to the peculiar name "Boone's Lick Country," as well as a 19th-century boom in immigration and industry in the area.
Arrow Rock is also home to several scenic hiking trails. While it may be no match for the Ozarks, the perfect Midwestern getaway, its idyllic location on the banks of the Missouri River is pleasant for a stroll. Stretch your legs between historical sites on the Pierre A' Fleche (Rock of Arrows) Trail. This 1.8-mile loop is brimming with history, as it was once a popular rest and watering area for covered wagons along the Santa Fe Trail in the mid-19th century. The Rock of Arrows trail crawls across the Missouri River Valley, crossing bluffs and wooded thickets where hikers may spot a deer or bald eagle.
Despite its size, Arrow Rock has an impressive arts scene, including a professional regional theater. The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is housed in a historic Baptist church, with room for over 400 patrons to enjoy Broadway-level shows. Actors from around the country have been wowing audiences with productions of everything from "Legally Blonde" to "A Christmas Carol" since 1961. To enjoy an intimate and top-notch experience in one of Missouri's oldest theatres, be sure to check the Lyceum Theatre website for the latest productions.
Where to eat and stay in Arrow Rock
In Arrow Rock, take your meal with a side of history at J Huston Tavern, the oldest continuously operating restaurant west of the Mississippi. This two-story red brick tavern was once the family home of Joseph Huston Sr., a prominent voice in the early Arrow Rock community. Despite a brief hiatus in the spring of 2024, the restaurant has been catering to travelers and locals for nearly 200 years since opening its doors in 1834. Stop by for a drink in the Tap Room, housed in the historic mercantile store, or sit down for lunch in one of the three dining rooms to enjoy the house specialty: Perfectly crispy fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Arrow Rock has a smattering of cozy B&Bs where visitors can unwind after a day of exploring. One of the most popular choices is Borgman's Bed and Breakfast, a charming colonial-style house with spacious double beds adorned with handmade quilts. Guests say the breakfast is fantastic, complete with host Kathy's famous homemade cinnamon rolls. Following your stint in Arrow Rock, check out Hermann, a charming town on the banks of the Missouri River with a thriving wine scene. Drink in the city's quaint atmosphere and German character over a glass of local wine.