Cozy B&B's, Scenic Hikes, Cute Shops, And Tasty Diners Fill This Underrated Missouri River Town

Given that the entire village of Arrow Rock is a National Historic Landmark, there's no shortage of things to do in this little town. The visitor center is a highlight, with extensive exhibits detailing the area's fascinating history. Check out arrowheads and other stone artifacts made by early Indigenous inhabitants, created from the local limestone bluff. Or, learn about the salt industry that gave way to the peculiar name "Boone's Lick Country," as well as a 19th-century boom in immigration and industry in the area.

Arrow Rock is also home to several scenic hiking trails. While it may be no match for the Ozarks, the perfect Midwestern getaway, its idyllic location on the banks of the Missouri River is pleasant for a stroll. Stretch your legs between historical sites on the Pierre A' Fleche (Rock of Arrows) Trail. This 1.8-mile loop is brimming with history, as it was once a popular rest and watering area for covered wagons along the Santa Fe Trail in the mid-19th century. The Rock of Arrows trail crawls across the Missouri River Valley, crossing bluffs and wooded thickets where hikers may spot a deer or bald eagle.

Despite its size, Arrow Rock has an impressive arts scene, including a professional regional theater. The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is housed in a historic Baptist church, with room for over 400 patrons to enjoy Broadway-level shows. Actors from around the country have been wowing audiences with productions of everything from "Legally Blonde" to "A Christmas Carol" since 1961. To enjoy an intimate and top-notch experience in one of Missouri's oldest theatres, be sure to check the Lyceum Theatre website for the latest productions.