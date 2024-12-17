A Nature Playground In New Hampshire Provides A Family-Friendly Attraction With Live Animals

Known for rugged paths, lofty peaks, and majestic conifers, the White Mountains in New Hampshire are an outdoor paradise for adventurers seeking a deep wander into nature. While a popular destination for hikers who love a challenge, the wilderness also paints a resplendent backdrop for Polar Caves Park, a family-friendly opportunity to explore the region's natural gifts.

The site was originally discovered by a group of teenagers over 100 years ago, and then opened to the public in 1922 by Edwin Collishaw, a Canadian entrepreneur who saw its potential. As an alternative to New Hampshire family outings suitable for the winter, Polar Caves is open in the warmer months from May until late August. Located on the southern edge of White Mountains National Forest and a 30-minute drive from Lincoln, another White Mountains attraction boasting outdoor fun, the park's accessible entrance off Rumney Route 25 opens into a nature-filled playground, starting with an enclosure for fallow deer, a charming, pet-sized species native to New England, and friendly ducks frolicking in a nearby pond.

Further into the park, you'll find the attraction this setting is named for: A 9-cave system of granite boulders made explorable by a network of built-in stairs and boardwalks. With names like Orange Crush, Needle's Eye, and The Lemon Squeeze, the caves offer ample corridors through which you can duck, clamber, and wriggle.