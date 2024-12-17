A Nature Playground In New Hampshire Provides A Family-Friendly Attraction With Live Animals
Known for rugged paths, lofty peaks, and majestic conifers, the White Mountains in New Hampshire are an outdoor paradise for adventurers seeking a deep wander into nature. While a popular destination for hikers who love a challenge, the wilderness also paints a resplendent backdrop for Polar Caves Park, a family-friendly opportunity to explore the region's natural gifts.
The site was originally discovered by a group of teenagers over 100 years ago, and then opened to the public in 1922 by Edwin Collishaw, a Canadian entrepreneur who saw its potential. As an alternative to New Hampshire family outings suitable for the winter, Polar Caves is open in the warmer months from May until late August. Located on the southern edge of White Mountains National Forest and a 30-minute drive from Lincoln, another White Mountains attraction boasting outdoor fun, the park's accessible entrance off Rumney Route 25 opens into a nature-filled playground, starting with an enclosure for fallow deer, a charming, pet-sized species native to New England, and friendly ducks frolicking in a nearby pond.
Further into the park, you'll find the attraction this setting is named for: A 9-cave system of granite boulders made explorable by a network of built-in stairs and boardwalks. With names like Orange Crush, Needle's Eye, and The Lemon Squeeze, the caves offer ample corridors through which you can duck, clamber, and wriggle.
Meet friendly animals and explore the Polar Caves
Adventures at the park begin at the petting zoo after you've paid admission. The fallow deer are irresistible animals that are smaller than most children, so you can pet and feed them treats provided by the park, and while they prance around the fence, their brown, white, or spotted fur may bring back fuzzy childhood memories of Bambi. The wild and domestic ducks also love visitors who come bearing gifts. They will happily gobble your snacks and quack away as you say your goodbyes and head to the caves.
Polar Caves were named for their geological history, when glaciers passed over the land and left granite boulders in their wake, creating the rocky playland we have today. Cool air drifts upwards from the glacial ice that still exists below the boulders, delivering a "polar" chill. The nooks and crannies have been made safe to explore by a series of ladders, steps, and boardwalks, but each passageway has varying degrees of difficulty. Orange Crush and Lemon Squeeze live up to their monikers and are quite narrow, while Polar Pinch and Needle's Eye present similar challenges. Ice Cave may still harbor snow left over from winter, and Polar Ascent goes up a 172-foot staircase nailed into the rock face. You can take a moment to catch your breath at King Tut's Rest, a literal bench on which you can sit and admire the stunning mountain views.
Check out the rest of Polar Caves Park
The caves are a wonderful way to experience the park but may not be suitable for everyone, especially children under 4, seniors, or the less able-bodied. For those seeking a more leisurely adventure, head to Rocky Ridge Way, a collection of walkable nature trails, and Baker River Mining Sluice, a station that teaches visitors about the region's geology while offering a chance to "mine" for gemstones, crystals, and fossils. Take a moment to sit in the Adirondack chair, a whimsically large wooden chair fit for two or more, or relax by the picnic area near the entrance where you can grill or enjoy a packed lunch.
Note that you can further ensure your safety by wearing flat, closed-toe shoes. Some pathways are dirty and get slippery in the rain. Pets and alcohol are prohibited, as are running or climbing any unauthorized areas. Touring the caves usually takes about 45–60 minutes depending on your pace and possible crowds, but you are only allowed to go through once.
Consider booking online in advance, as walk-ins are not guaranteed, and try to arrive within 30 minutes of your booking. At $24.50 per adult, $21.50 for seniors, and $15.50 for children 11 and under, it's a prime example of a well-priced New Hampshire adventure with endless outdoor thrills.