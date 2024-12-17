The Smallest National Park Site In America Can Be Seen In Seconds And Exists For One Reason
When you picture an American national park, you might imagine a springtime visit to Yellowstone National Park or the highest peaks in the Great Smoky Mountains. But what about stepping inside the doors of a brick row house in Philadelphia? Believe it or not, the spot that the National Park Service calls the smallest unit of the National Park Service isn't even a park at all; it's a .02-acre building known as the Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial. This spot pays tribute to the revolutionary Thaddeus Kosciuszko, who fought to overthrow powerful colonizing empires on two continents.
Although the most famous National Park Service lands are a sprawling wilderness, the organization actually protects a wide variety of sites, from single statues to enormous tracts of land. While they are responsible for even tinier areas than Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial, this one gets the title of smallest because it is what's known as "an autonomous unit," unconnected to any other protected area. Despite its size, the story of the man who is honored by this memorial is a fascinating one, and Revolutionary War buffs, in particular, won't want to skip a visit.
Who is Thaddeus Kosciuszko?
This small memorial was once the home of Thaddeus Kosciuszko. While his name may not be as well-known as Marquis de Lafayette, another European revolutionary who fought for American independence, Kosciuszko's story is fascinating, and his role in the founding of the United States was a key one. Also, like Lafayette, Kosciuszko promoted abolitionist ideals and called for an end to slavery within the early United States. He even attempted to use all of his assets to buy the freedom of enslaved people and provide them with education after his death, but his friend Thomas Jefferson failed to honor his wishes.
Kosciuszko was so enthusiastic about the cause that he visited Benjamin Franklin's shop in an attempt to interview for a role in the Continental Army. There was no such role available, nor was there any formal interview process, but Franklin was impressed and introduced the ambitious Kosciuszko to the Continental Congress. Soon, he attained the rank of colonel, where his designs for blockades and tactics in the field proved invaluable in major battles, including the victory. Although the revolutionaries were forced to retreat, Kosciuszko's plan to block the path of the advancing British troops with stones and trees proved an important move.
After the war, Kosciuszko returned home to Poland in 1784, where he became a general in the army, pushing back against Russian control. Later, he was even named Commander in Chief of Poland. For a time, he was successful in pushing Russia out of his homeland, but Poland ultimately succumbed to the Russian Empire. Later in his life, Kosciuszko resided in Philadelphia, and that house became his memorial.
How to visit the Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial
Although the site is small compared to national parks, it's still worth a visit. It has its own park ranger, who will provide a tour of the building and show you what the place might have looked like when Kosciuszko lived there. Andrew McDougall, who has served as the ranger for the memorial, told NPR the purpose of the site: "The exhibits will really showcase Thaddeus Kosciuszko as an international freedom fighter. Or, as Thomas Jefferson called him, 'the purest son of liberty I have ever known.'"
There are a lot of things that you won't want to skip on a vacation to Philadelphia, but those who love history know that it's the perfect place to learn more about the Revolutionary War. Fortunately, Philadelphia may be the most walkable city in the United States, and the Thaddeus Kosciuszko National Memorial is just a short stroll away from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, so it's easy to fit into your tour of the city's historical sites. The memorial is only open on Saturdays and Sundays between April and October, so make sure to plan your visit accordingly.