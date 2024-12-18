Old Texas 'Culture And History Come-To-Life' At This Scenic Riverfront Town Frozen In Time

Texas boasts some incredible historic small towns. One of the prettiest is Jefferson, a picturesque gem situated between two lakes, while Paris, Texas is a town with its own take on the Eiffel Tower.

But few small towns offer the wide range of attractions as Gruene (pronounced "Green"), a settlement in Comal County and district of New Braunfels, right on the banks of the Guadalupe River. An important cotton-producing town in the decades after its founding in 1845, today it offers some of the most stunning German-style architecture of the period, especially in its exquisitely preserved historical district.

Known for its hospitality, gastronomy, and beautiful riverside views, and with some stunning hotels to boot, Gruene is a perfect destination for those looking to rewind and soak up the atmosphere of Old Texas. What's more, it is also a haven for music fans, with great local acts and legendary stars heading to Gruene to play at one particularly iconic venue.