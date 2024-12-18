Old Texas 'Culture And History Come-To-Life' At This Scenic Riverfront Town Frozen In Time
Texas boasts some incredible historic small towns. One of the prettiest is Jefferson, a picturesque gem situated between two lakes, while Paris, Texas is a town with its own take on the Eiffel Tower.
But few small towns offer the wide range of attractions as Gruene (pronounced "Green"), a settlement in Comal County and district of New Braunfels, right on the banks of the Guadalupe River. An important cotton-producing town in the decades after its founding in 1845, today it offers some of the most stunning German-style architecture of the period, especially in its exquisitely preserved historical district.
Known for its hospitality, gastronomy, and beautiful riverside views, and with some stunning hotels to boot, Gruene is a perfect destination for those looking to rewind and soak up the atmosphere of Old Texas. What's more, it is also a haven for music fans, with great local acts and legendary stars heading to Gruene to play at one particularly iconic venue.
Step back in time in Gruene, and sample local traditions
Gruene's historic district offers some of the most stunning late-Victorian architecture in the state, with 15 acres designated a National Historic District. Fine specimens of the early 20th century such as the original mercantile building, which today is the Gruene Antique Company, continue their lives today as popular visitor attractions. Gruene was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. Gruene Mansion Inn, above, is today a bed and breakfast and a popular place to stay and soak up the local atmosphere.
Arguably, one of the best ways to engage with the spirit of Gruene is through its traditions. Fly fishing is a local pastime, with lessons available for the uninitiated, while local wineries offer a great range of Texan wine and regular wine tastings. The town is also home to a host of cultural events, including the Texas Metal Arts Festival, the Gruene Music & Wine Fest, the Texas Clay Festival, and more, including a whole host of festive community events over the holidays.
Art and culture in Gruene
Whereas some historic towns might be described uncharitably as museums to their former selves, Gruene has emerged in recent decades as one of Texas' finest little cultural hotspots, with numerous interesting boutiques, antique stores, and galleries to explore. Gruene Market Days, which feature vendors selling everything from local art and crafts to Texan food staples are held on the third weekend of the month (except January) and are a must-visit for those looking to take a souvenir or two home with them.
But the jewel in Gruene's crown is undoubtedly Gruene Hall, right in the center of Gruene's historical district. Having first opened its doors to the public over 140 years ago, Gruene Hall has the distinction of being Texas' oldest surviving dance hall, with live music every day. Focusing mainly on country, folk, blues, and Americana, Gruene Hall has hosted some of the biggest names in music over the years, from Little Richard to Willie Nelson. But perhaps more excitingly for visitors today, each Saturday and Sunday Gruene Hall hosts a full afternoon of free music, a tradition that goes on long into the night in the summer.
