Rick Steves Refers To This Breathtaking European Mountain As 'The Stonehenge Of Switzerland'
Travel pro Rick Steves is a proponent of winter travel to Europe. After all, it can be astonishingly beautiful, particularly in romantic destinations like Switzerland. (It's pretty gorgeous the rest of the year as well.) One spot he says you have to see if you visit Switzerland is the majestic Matterhorn. On his website, Steves writes, "The Matterhorn seems to have a nearly mystical draw for people — it's the Stonehenge of Switzerland."
It may seem odd to compare a mountain to a monument built in approximately 2,500 B.C. during England's Neolithic Age, but there's a good reason for it. Both of them are symbols of their respective countries, are instantly recognizable simply by their silhouette, and both of them inspire awe. They were here long before us, and they'll be here after we're gone. Whether you plan on hiking up the Matterhorn or taking a cable car to catch a breathtaking view, you're in for an experience that can change your perspective on things.
According to Psychology Today, feeling awe can have a positive impact on us. The publication explains that awe may reduce stress and increase oxytocin in the brain, a hormone that can help you feel more positive. The site says, " ... [awe] can and often does come with some psychological benefits, including increased prosociality, generosity, and open-mindedness. Though it's not always easy to deliberately trigger awe, seeking out situations and experiences where awe is possible could be a path toward improving your mental well-being and even your physical health."
All about visiting the Matterhorn in Switzerland
The Matterhorn, which stands at almost 15,000 feet high, is reachable from the town of Zermatt in the canton of Valais. Though Steves calls Zermatt a "ho-hum tourist town," he does say it has "pockets of traditional charm." He recommends visiting the old Hinterdorf quarter with its traditional houses and chalets. After you wander the town, however, there are plenty of hiking trails on the mountain. A great-if-difficult trek is the Zermatt – Matterhorn Glacier Trail. It's a 14-mile loop from Zermatt, with a 4,914-foot elevation gain. This is an all-day hike, and it's also quite popular, so you likely won't be alone. One reviewer on AllTrails described the hike as "A serious workout with some of the best panoramic views I've ever seen."
However, there is another option to get up close and personal with the Matterhorn without working up a sweat. You can take a cable car (with a transfer) to the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, a trip of around 40 minutes. From the viewing platform, you can see 14 glaciers in three countries, which is a one-of-a-kind experience. (Make sure you take a look at Steves' winter packing tips before you go.) When you get up there, you can visit the Glacier Palace, an underground area with ice formations and sculptures. You'll also be treated to the highest movie theater in Europe in the ice cave-like Cinema Lounge, which has a short film about the ecology and engineering of the area. There is even a restaurant! Fares vary, but you can get your ticket here. It's an awe-inspiring experience you'll remember for the rest of your life.