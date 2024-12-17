Rick Steves Refers To This Breathtaking European Mountain As 'The Stonehenge Of Switzerland'

Travel pro Rick Steves is a proponent of winter travel to Europe. After all, it can be astonishingly beautiful, particularly in romantic destinations like Switzerland. (It's pretty gorgeous the rest of the year as well.) One spot he says you have to see if you visit Switzerland is the majestic Matterhorn. On his website, Steves writes, "The Matterhorn seems to have a nearly mystical draw for people — it's the Stonehenge of Switzerland."

It may seem odd to compare a mountain to a monument built in approximately 2,500 B.C. during England's Neolithic Age, but there's a good reason for it. Both of them are symbols of their respective countries, are instantly recognizable simply by their silhouette, and both of them inspire awe. They were here long before us, and they'll be here after we're gone. Whether you plan on hiking up the Matterhorn or taking a cable car to catch a breathtaking view, you're in for an experience that can change your perspective on things.

According to Psychology Today, feeling awe can have a positive impact on us. The publication explains that awe may reduce stress and increase oxytocin in the brain, a hormone that can help you feel more positive. The site says, " ... [awe] can and often does come with some psychological benefits, including increased prosociality, generosity, and open-mindedness. Though it's not always easy to deliberately trigger awe, seeking out situations and experiences where awe is possible could be a path toward improving your mental well-being and even your physical health."