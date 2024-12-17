One Of Hawaii's 'Premier Wreck' Sites Is A Diver's Playground With Unique Eels And Clear Visibility

O'ahu, one of eight spectacular volcanic islands that make up the Hawaiian archipelago, is an adventure-lover's paradise, with world-class surf spots, mountain-biking and hiking trails, and dive sites. The "Heart of Hawai'i" is also home to incredible beaches, including Lanikai Beach, a pristine gem that is consistently voted one of the world's best.

Additionally, O'ahu holds the state's capital, Honolulu, which was named the world's safest city to visit in 2024. This is where you can find Pearl Harbor, the site of the infamous attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy, which led to the U.S. entering World War II. Because of this history, the island has many war memorials, ruins, and museums honoring those who lost their lives that day and educating visitors about the war.

One particularly unique WWII site is the underwater Corsair wreck. Luckily, the only casualty of the incident was the plane, which went down during a standard ferry flight a few months before the end of the war. On April 17, 1945, 2nd Lt. William H. Holden was meant to pilot the Corsair F4U-1A plane from the Molokai Airfield near Maui to Ewa Airfield on Oahu. However, things didn't go according to plan. About 20 minutes into the flight, his engine failed and he ditched the aircraft just off the southeast shore of O'ahu. Holden was rescued, mostly unscathed, but the plane was less fortunate. It sank to the ocean floor about 3 miles from the Hawai'i Kai marina in Maunalua Bay, upright and mostly intact on the sandy bottom. The aircraft is recognizable due to its bent propeller blade and open cockpit, and — with the exception of one wing submerged in the sand — the entire plane is visible. Today, it remains one of the state's premier wreck sites, a playground for divers worldwide to explore.