Cruise Lines Have Been Phasing Out These Rooms On Their Ships, And Now We Know Why
Despite the fact that cruise lines always seem to be vying to be the world's biggest and are building increasingly larger floating metropolises, space can still be very precious on board when you're accommodating thousands of passengers. In addition to passenger staterooms, cruise ships need to house thousands of crew, dozens of restaurants, a number of pools, luxurious spas, and entertainment facilities. It appears companies are also doing their best to add the most unique features to their ships in a bid to make them stand out among competitors.
Carnival, for instance, recently unveiled the world's first ocean rollercoaster on their Jubilee cruise ship. The Bolt is a 721-foot-long coaster, wrapping along the upper deck some 187 feet above sea level. But among all these fancy additions and despite the ever-growing size of the ships themselves, some spaces are slowly and quietly disappearing from the decks.
Several rooms that were once staples on a leisure cruise no longer show up on ship maps. While restaurants and theaters are still very much a part of a cruise ship's "bread and butter," spaces like libraries, internet lounges, cigar rooms, and chapels are getting decommissioned by various cruise lines. Replaced by bars, live music areas, and additional seating for existing entertainment spaces, it appears that these quiet, intimate rooms are no longer a priority on large cruise ships. Why are these spaces being cut from cruise ship lineups, and more importantly, how are passengers reacting?
Phasing out cruise ship libraries
One of the more surprising rooms to disappear on a cruise ship is the library. Libraries, among other rooms, are being removed in favor of more amusement-focused spaces. Since most passengers are opting to read books on their devices, having a library with physical books doesn't have the same sense that it once did. There's just no way that a cruise ship library can keep up with the diversity and number of books passengers may be seeking when they can find whatever book they want on their e-reader or phone.
Nonetheless, the absence of a library for many meant the removal of a place of peace on an often busy ship. For cruise operators like Carnival and Royal Caribbean, however, the number of passengers utilizing the library to read or otherwise spend time in a quiet space was decreasing to the point where removing it in favor of more restaurants or bars made more sense. For better or worse, companies are constantly implementing space-saving features on their cruise ships so they can maximize amenities.
Despite the practicality and fiscal logic of removing libraries, cruise passengers have expressed disappointment. On CruiseHive, a forum site for cruisers to share tips, those who recently sailed on ships that removed libraries were saddened to see these tranquil spaces gone — somewhere one could go to avoid getting cabin fever on a cruise or escape the loud and boisterous decks. Many felt that these calm, culture-oriented spaces are now, regrettably, considered outdated relics of the past, even though they had previously offered a welcome respite from the ship's hustle and bustle.
Other public spaces that are slowly disappearing on cruise ships
Libraries aren't the only spaces people are sad to see go on cruises. Several older staples have disappeared or are currently being removed from ships. Some do make a measure of sense, like the now-nostalgic internet cafe or lounge. With improved Wi-Fi connectivity and passengers bringing their own devices onboard, the need for a dedicated space to use a computer no longer exists as it once did, when being out in the middle of the ocean literally disconnected you from the world. Cigar lounges are another relic of the past, with cruises opting to go completely smoke-free both indoors and outdoors.
Passengers are lamenting the loss of even more spaces that meant something to them. Chapels, particularly, are no longer a cruise ship mainstay. Cruise operators, like Carnival, feel like most passengers don't utilize chapel spaces. On their website, a statement says, "Carnival respects our guests' religious beliefs and invites them to practice on their own or with other members of their group. However, we do not place clergy on board our ships." Many former passengers, regardless of religious affiliation, appreciated a place where they could worship or meditate quietly; for them, the removal of the chapel took that away.
It appears that the common thread in many of these room closures is that quieter spaces are being turned into more usable spots, reinforcing the cruise ship as an experience of endless entertainment and activities. If you're planning on cruising in the near future and expect to see these rooms, perhaps come prepared with your own books, mobile devices, and ways to create your own spiritual spaces.