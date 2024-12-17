Cruise Lines Have Been Phasing Out These Rooms On Their Ships, And Now We Know Why

Despite the fact that cruise lines always seem to be vying to be the world's biggest and are building increasingly larger floating metropolises, space can still be very precious on board when you're accommodating thousands of passengers. In addition to passenger staterooms, cruise ships need to house thousands of crew, dozens of restaurants, a number of pools, luxurious spas, and entertainment facilities. It appears companies are also doing their best to add the most unique features to their ships in a bid to make them stand out among competitors.

Carnival, for instance, recently unveiled the world's first ocean rollercoaster on their Jubilee cruise ship. The Bolt is a 721-foot-long coaster, wrapping along the upper deck some 187 feet above sea level. But among all these fancy additions and despite the ever-growing size of the ships themselves, some spaces are slowly and quietly disappearing from the decks.

Several rooms that were once staples on a leisure cruise no longer show up on ship maps. While restaurants and theaters are still very much a part of a cruise ship's "bread and butter," spaces like libraries, internet lounges, cigar rooms, and chapels are getting decommissioned by various cruise lines. Replaced by bars, live music areas, and additional seating for existing entertainment spaces, it appears that these quiet, intimate rooms are no longer a priority on large cruise ships. Why are these spaces being cut from cruise ship lineups, and more importantly, how are passengers reacting?