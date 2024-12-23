The First Ever Ice Hotel In The World Is A Uniquely Luxurious Bucket List Place To Stay In Europe
For those who dream of sleeping in a room made entirely of ice and snow, there is no place quite like Sweden's Icehotel. Nestled in the serene village of Jukkasjärvi, this icy oasis offers guests the opportunity to experience the ultimate in frosty luxury, where art and architecture meet in an unforgettable, winter wonderland setting. A true bucket list destination, it promises an experience unlike any other, where every element — furniture, walls, even the glasses you drink from — are crafted from the frozen waters of the Torne River. But before you book your trip, learn about a delightful Swedish custom you should know about before visiting the country.
The first Icehotel opened its doors in 1989, a groundbreaking project that has since become an iconic attraction for travelers from around the globe. Located about 124 miles north of the Arctic Circle in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, this remarkable hotel features 15 art suites and 20 ice rooms, each a marvel of intricate ice sculptures and creative design. During the winter months, the hotel operates from December to April, when it's built anew after melting each spring, only to rise again the following winter.
The Icehotel's allure has only grown over the years, with its ability to blend luxury and adventure in a way that few destinations can match. However, in addition to the seasonal hotel, guests can also stay at Icehotel 365, a permanent version of the original that is open year-round. Constructed over five months by a dedicated team of more than 100 artisans, Icehotel 365 is a feat of engineering and artistry. The hotel is supported by a steel framework and cooling system, with steel pipes drilled 16 feet into the permafrost to maintain a steady 23 degrees Fahrenheit, preserving both the structure and ice sculptures year-round.
Inside Sweden's Icehotel
Booking one of the Icehotel's art suites is like stepping into a gallery of ethereal art, with each suite uniquely designed by artists from around the globe. Despite being surrounded by ice, guests will find the accommodations surprisingly comfortable. Each room features a thick mattress resting on a wooden base, adorned with reindeer hides, and accompanied by a thermal sleeping bag to keep you cozy. Curtains, rather than doors, partition the rooms, lending an air of intimacy to the frosty ambiance. Bathrooms, however, are communal, equipped with modern amenities, including a sauna. The sole exception is the Deluxe Suite 365, which boasts an en-suite bathroom and a private sauna for added luxury.
Beyond its extraordinary rooms, the Icehotel offers a range of attractions. Icy art exhibits feature mesmerizing ice sculptures, while the on-site Icebar serves drinks in glasses hand-sculpted from ice. Guests can indulge in Nordic-inspired cuisine at the Icehotel Restaurant or, seasonally, at The Veranda. To avoid disappointment, it's wise to check The Veranda's opening times when planning your visit.
For romantics, the Icehotel offers an enchanting ice chapel, perfect for weddings. Imagine snowflakes gently falling as you exchange vows, surrounded by the ethereal glow of ice and snow. Like the Icehotel itself, the chapel is rebuilt annually, with new designs each year. Accommodating up to 40 guests, it hosts more than 80 ceremonies each season, cementing its reputation as a magical setting for couples from around the world.
Enhance your stay
Staying in one of the Icehotel's ice rooms is a singular experience. Temperatures inside these rooms are maintained between 23 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit. While the hotel provides essentials for a comfortable night's sleep, guests are advised to pack both thermal layers and mid-layers, as well as cold weather accessories like hats and thick knit socks. For those who need a break from the chill, the main building remains heated and accessible 24/7. Not everyone opts to spend their entire visit in an ice room. The hotel recommends combining a night in the icy accommodations with a stay in one of its warm chalets or, during summer, in lavvu tents positioned along the picturesque Torne River. This mix allows visitors to enjoy the best of both worlds.
The Icehotel also offers a host of activities to enhance your Arctic adventure. Winter visitors can explore the stunning landscape through dog sledding, snowmobiling, and skiing, while summer guests can enjoy river rafting, fishing, cycling, and more. For those seeking the spectacle of the northern lights, the best time to visit is from September onward. Another fun activity is a road trip to one of Sweden's sunniest islands, offering a tranquil escape from the crowds.
However, it's essential to be prepared for the region's harsh winters, where temperatures can plummet to as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you're chasing the aurora borealis, tying the knot in an ice chapel, or simply indulging in the novelty of sleeping on ice, Sweden's Icehotel offers an unparalleled blend of art, luxury, and adventure — a must-visit destination for intrepid travelers seeking a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Those who appreciate unique accommodations can take a scenic three-hour drive from the Icehotel to experience an extraordinary stay in an invisible treehouse in Harads, Sweden.