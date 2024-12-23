The First Ever Ice Hotel In The World Is A Uniquely Luxurious Bucket List Place To Stay In Europe

For those who dream of sleeping in a room made entirely of ice and snow, there is no place quite like Sweden's Icehotel. Nestled in the serene village of Jukkasjärvi, this icy oasis offers guests the opportunity to experience the ultimate in frosty luxury, where art and architecture meet in an unforgettable, winter wonderland setting. A true bucket list destination, it promises an experience unlike any other, where every element — furniture, walls, even the glasses you drink from — are crafted from the frozen waters of the Torne River. But before you book your trip, learn about a delightful Swedish custom you should know about before visiting the country.

The first Icehotel opened its doors in 1989, a groundbreaking project that has since become an iconic attraction for travelers from around the globe. Located about 124 miles north of the Arctic Circle in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, this remarkable hotel features 15 art suites and 20 ice rooms, each a marvel of intricate ice sculptures and creative design. During the winter months, the hotel operates from December to April, when it's built anew after melting each spring, only to rise again the following winter.

The Icehotel's allure has only grown over the years, with its ability to blend luxury and adventure in a way that few destinations can match. However, in addition to the seasonal hotel, guests can also stay at Icehotel 365, a permanent version of the original that is open year-round. Constructed over five months by a dedicated team of more than 100 artisans, Icehotel 365 is a feat of engineering and artistry. The hotel is supported by a steel framework and cooling system, with steel pipes drilled 16 feet into the permafrost to maintain a steady 23 degrees Fahrenheit, preserving both the structure and ice sculptures year-round.