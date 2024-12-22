Shop At A Fascinating Spot In New Orleans With Mystical Potions, Rituals, And History
There's an energy that's instantly palpable when you step onto the cobblestone streets of New Orleans' French Quarter. Pastel-hued cottages stand shoulder to shoulder with ornate balconies draped in colorful beads of Mardi Gras pasts. The sounds of jazz seep from dimly lit bars, and the scent of Creole spices and freshly fried beignets wafts from cafes at every corner. So many tourists flock to this well-loved Louisiana town for, at least in part, Bourbon Street (considered an adult playground for unique entertainment), but the secrets, the lore, and the supernatural are really what make New Orleans a one-of-a-kind destination.
In a place where ghost tours are as common as bar crawls, the tales of the spirits that never left are intricately woven into the soul of this city. Amid the boisterous sights and sounds of the streets lies a unique destination, where Voodoo history, mystical potions, and rituals come to life. Established in 1978, the part-museum, part-magic shop Marie Laveau's House of Voodoo is an icon of sorts. Offering visitors a glimpse into the ancient practices of Voodoo, the shop is lined with talismans, tribal masks, and artifacts picked up from various places around the world. For those looking to go a step further and get a personal dose of magic, the back room also boasts a spiritual advisor that will give you tarot card readings and psychic sessions. Whether you're a lover of all things mystical or a curious explorer, Marie Laveau's House of Voodoo is just an overall fun place to visit if you're looking to get under the skin of the city.
Diving deeper into the history of Voodoo in the French Quarter
Known as the Queen of Voodoo, Marie Laveau is one of the most influential figures in New Orleans' history. Born in 1801, Marie Laveau was a free woman of color and an influential spiritual leader in 19th-century New Orleans. She was a pioneer of holistic and alternative healing methods, and her influence spanned social classes, receiving praise and recognition from clients across all walks of life. Following her death, her daughter, Marie Laveau II, continued the legacy with public rituals, her most famous being the one she performed for over 12,000 people at Lake Pontchartrain for Saint John's Eve.
Today, the legacy of the Voodoo Queen lives on through various experiences and attractions throughout the city. Aside from Marie Laveau's House of Voodoo, the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum offers deeper insights into Voodoo culture and its impact on the city's history. There's also St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, NOLA's oldest and most famous cemetery, where you can book a tour and pay respects to the Laveaus' family grave. For a fully immersive experience, there are a few different Voodoo walking tours that are offered throughout the downtown area if you want to get your step count in while soaking up the scene. Insider tip: Since alcohol is generally allowed on the streets, grab a to-go cocktail from one of the nearby bars to take with you on the walking tour if you need a little liquid courage (it can get spooky!). While diving into the Voodoo scene offers adventurers a unique look into the fabric of New Orleans' culture, popping by Marie Laveau's House of Voodoo is just one of the (many) unmissable things to do in New Orleans. In NOLA, there's never a dull moment.