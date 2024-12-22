Shop At A Fascinating Spot In New Orleans With Mystical Potions, Rituals, And History

There's an energy that's instantly palpable when you step onto the cobblestone streets of New Orleans' French Quarter. Pastel-hued cottages stand shoulder to shoulder with ornate balconies draped in colorful beads of Mardi Gras pasts. The sounds of jazz seep from dimly lit bars, and the scent of Creole spices and freshly fried beignets wafts from cafes at every corner. So many tourists flock to this well-loved Louisiana town for, at least in part, Bourbon Street (considered an adult playground for unique entertainment), but the secrets, the lore, and the supernatural are really what make New Orleans a one-of-a-kind destination.

In a place where ghost tours are as common as bar crawls, the tales of the spirits that never left are intricately woven into the soul of this city. Amid the boisterous sights and sounds of the streets lies a unique destination, where Voodoo history, mystical potions, and rituals come to life. Established in 1978, the part-museum, part-magic shop Marie Laveau's House of Voodoo is an icon of sorts. Offering visitors a glimpse into the ancient practices of Voodoo, the shop is lined with talismans, tribal masks, and artifacts picked up from various places around the world. For those looking to go a step further and get a personal dose of magic, the back room also boasts a spiritual advisor that will give you tarot card readings and psychic sessions. Whether you're a lover of all things mystical or a curious explorer, Marie Laveau's House of Voodoo is just an overall fun place to visit if you're looking to get under the skin of the city.