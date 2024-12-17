America's 'Largest Prehistoric Earthen Mound' Is An Otherworldly Attraction In Illinois

Just across the river from St. Louis, in the heart of the American Midwest, lies an exciting testament to the ingenuity and complexity of ancient Native American civilizations. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1982, stands as the largest prehistoric Native American settlement north of Mexico. This sprawling complex offers visitors a glimpse into a sophisticated urban center that flourished long before European contact.

The site was once home to the Mississippian culture, a complex society of multiple indigenous tribes that thrived between the years 800 and 1400, making it older than many American indigenous sites like the enchanting Taos pueblo. Its original name is unknown, but the name "Cahokia" comes from a tribe native to the region. At the city's presumed zenith, between 1050 and 1150, researchers estimate Cahokia boasted a population estimated between 10,000 to 20,000 people, rivaling or surpassing many European cities of the same era. This urban center, with its intricate social structure and advanced agricultural practices, continues to challenge many preconceptions about prehistoric North American societies.

At the heart of Cahokia stands Monks Mound, the "largest prehistoric earthwork in the Americas" according to UNESCO. This awe-inspiring mound covers more than 14 acres at its base and soars to a height of 100 feet, serving as both a physical and symbolic center of this ancient metropolis. Looking deeper into the remarkable features of Cahokia and the experience it offers modern visitors allows us to uncover the enduring legacy of this extraordinary site.