A Seaside Village In Portugal Provides Pristine Beaches And Endless Fresh Octopus

If you want to experience an authentic Portuguese seaside village, Santa Luzia in the Algarve province might be the perfect place for you. This sleepy town is located close to Faro's Parque Natural da Ria Formosa, and it's home to cuisine that never fails to captivate the hearts of travelers from all over the world.

Santa Luzia is known as Portugal's "Capital do Polvo," or "Octopus Capital," due to this seafood being the local specialty. Every night, local fishermen gather their clay pots — a traditional and sustainable way of fishing that has been passed through generations — and head out to sea to restock the town with this beloved catch, hoping to delight the palates of both locals and tourists on the next day.

Santa Luzia stands just a few minutes away from Tavira, a tourist destination in the province perfect for enjoying some of the most breathtaking beaches in Portugal. And although Santa Luzia might seem like a boring little fishing town with not much to do, the surrounding natural beauty as well as the local cuisine are something worth experiencing at least once in a lifetime.