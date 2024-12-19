You'll Need A Boat To Reach The 14th Hole At This Unique And World-Famous Idaho Golf Resort
Although Scotland is considered the home of golf, the U.S. boasts a few legendary courses that every golfer aims to play. Besides the iconic Pebble Beach course in California and Augusta National in Georgia, The Coeur d'Alene Resort golf course in the Panhandle National Forest region of Idaho tops many bucket lists because of its legendary 14th hole. Located on a 15,000-square-foot island on scenic Lake Coeur d'Alene, the world's largest floating green is accessible by a short ride on the "Putter" boat. The history of this Par 3 golf hole dates to 1991, and over the last few decades has earned the golf course honors such as "America's Most Beautiful Resort Golf Course" from Golf Digest. Even if you're not a golfer, Coeur D'Alene is one of the best lake towns in America, where you can even hit the beach and the ski slopes in the same day.
Coeur d'Alene is located just 33 miles from Spokane, Washington, and accessible by direct flights from multiple major cities into Spokane International Airport. It is then a 40-minute drive to the course, where the golf season runs from mid-April to mid-October. Make sure to reserve early as June through August is the busiest time, when average temperatures hover around 84 degrees Fahrenheit.
Playing golf at The Coeur d'Alene Resort
The Coeur d'Alene par 71 18-hole golf course is part of The Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort, a luxurious 338-room hotel that is perfect base to accessing the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest." If you are staying at the resort, the most stylish way to reach the course is via 7-minute boat cruise on one of the resort's sleek mahogany boats. There, the gorgeous greens sweep down to the lakefront, lined by towering evergreen trees and pockets of white-sand bunkers. And not far off in the distance, surrounded by the lake's glittering waters, lies the iconic 14th hole. "The 14th is the symbol of the course and challenges golfers of all skills," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Personal recommendation....take one club higher than the yardage suggests. The wind blows in from the lake and will slow even the best shot."
You can practice your swing for the 14th hole at the overwater driving range where golfers tee off with floating balls. A forecaddie is also assigned to each group throughout the full 18 holes to keep the pace to 4.5 hours. If you're not a golfer but still want to experience the course's stunning terrain, the resort allows for non-golfers to accompany the group with a golf cart.
After your round, retreat to the resort's pampering spa or swim in the lakefront infinity-edge pool that boasts panoramic views over the private beach. You can also enjoy a meal overlooking the 14th hole at The Floating Green Restaurant, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, or savor fine dining at Beverly's, whose floor-to-ceiling windows frame the majestic lake vistas.