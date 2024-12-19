You'll Need A Boat To Reach The 14th Hole At This Unique And World-Famous Idaho Golf Resort

The Coeur d'Alene par 71 18-hole golf course is part of The Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort, a luxurious 338-room hotel that is perfect base to accessing the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest." If you are staying at the resort, the most stylish way to reach the course is via 7-minute boat cruise on one of the resort's sleek mahogany boats. There, the gorgeous greens sweep down to the lakefront, lined by towering evergreen trees and pockets of white-sand bunkers. And not far off in the distance, surrounded by the lake's glittering waters, lies the iconic 14th hole. "The 14th is the symbol of the course and challenges golfers of all skills," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Personal recommendation....take one club higher than the yardage suggests. The wind blows in from the lake and will slow even the best shot."

You can practice your swing for the 14th hole at the overwater driving range where golfers tee off with floating balls. A forecaddie is also assigned to each group throughout the full 18 holes to keep the pace to 4.5 hours. If you're not a golfer but still want to experience the course's stunning terrain, the resort allows for non-golfers to accompany the group with a golf cart.

After your round, retreat to the resort's pampering spa or swim in the lakefront infinity-edge pool that boasts panoramic views over the private beach. You can also enjoy a meal overlooking the 14th hole at The Floating Green Restaurant, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, or savor fine dining at Beverly's, whose floor-to-ceiling windows frame the majestic lake vistas.