Discover An Eclectic Treasure Trove Of Vintage Finds And Unique Oddities At This Atlanta Shop
Atlanta is an iconic southern city known as the birthplace of Coca-Cola and the backdrop of many TV shows and films, such as the zombie-infested apocalyptic wasteland in "The Walking Dead." In addition to having the busiest airport and the largest aquarium in America, Atlanta is famed for the trendy neighborhood of Little Five Points, known for its cool bars and vintage shops. In this vibrant neighborhood is the Junkman's Daughter, an epic 10,000-square-foot "Alternative Super Store" mecca for those of us craving retail therapy that is more outside the box.
In 1982, Pam Majors started her store by sorting her parents' random knickknacks and selling them in a hole-in-the-wall shop with three display cases. Fast-forward four decades and the Junkman's Daughter has become a sprawling cache of jewelry, accessories, clothing, decor, books, and more. Major's eye for the bizarre and unique attracted a loyal following, and the Junkman's Daughter has been voted one of America's 25 best independent stores. Though she is no longer in the physical world, her spirit remains in the heart of Little Five Points, waiting for shoppers to discover delightful, irreverent, and original gifts for themselves or loved ones.
Get lost in the amazing maze of the Junkman's Daughter
As you cruise through Little Five Points, you can't miss the massive painted storefront of the Junkman's Daughter. The back of the store also has colorful murals and tags of local street artists. Once you step inside the store, it's like entering a different realm that's distinctively 1990s (like somewhere Jay and Silent Bob would have done their shopping). Racks of clothes are everywhere, while bags, socks, wigs, and other accessories hang on the walls. The style of the store caters to nostalgic, edgy vibes. Wednesday Addams, Cher Horowitz, Brenda Walsh, and anyone in between would love the store's eclectic styles.
The exterior of the changing room stalls is lined with pink faux fur, and each door is adorned with shadows of zombies. The finishing touch: a sign of a smiling devil with the words "Only 3 Garments at a Time." The staff draws all the signs in the stores, adding an extra fun touch. There is also a ridiculously huge shoe collection, including feather boots covered in studs, chunky oxfords with bright laces, and 4-inch-tall strappy wedges — there is a crazy shoe to match any occasion.
In addition to clothing and accessories, the shop is a shrine to pop culture. From Star Wars and Pulp Fiction-inspired T-shirts to comic book and '90s film fan art, plus WWF-themed coasters and band posters from the 1960s to the 1990s, it's like walking through a kaleidoscope of childhood memories you likely forgot you even had. After the dazzling experience at the Junkman's Daughter, unwind by escaping to Atlanta's serene bamboo forest, only 25 minutes away.