An Underrated But Quintessential Vermont Village Offers An Infamous Bridge And Scenic Beauty
Ben & Jerry's. Maple syrup. Covered bridges. Ski slopes. Cabot cheese. Bernie Sanders. The list of Vermont's national treasures could go on for days. And when it comes to postcard-worthy natural beauty? Vermont has it in spades. Even the state's name originates from the French phrase for "green mountains," something the area has in abundance.
Another perk of visiting Vermont are the countless charming villages with way fewer people than you'd expect — the entire state has fewer than 650,000 permanent residents, coming in second for the least-populated state in the nation. East Corinth, situated in northeastern Vermont near the New Hampshire border, embodies this intimate village charm, with possibly more trees than people, considering its population comes in under the 500 mark. While East Corinth masquerades as an underrated drive-through town, it has a pretty epic backstory. The iconic Tim Burton '80s masterpiece "Beetlejuice" and its sequel were filmed here.
East Corinth, the charming birthplace of Beetlejuice
Back in 1987, the makings of a cult classic film were beginning in East Corinth. Vermont isn't a locale that's too familiar with bright Hollywood lights, as the state doesn't dole out enticing tax credits like some of its neighbors. For instance, nearby Massachusetts isn't just known for its college metropolis with trendy shops and food — it's also gaining traction for attractive film industry incentives.
But after the original "Beetlejuice" movie and its 2024 follow-up were filmed in the quiet, picturesque village, East Corinth saw an influx of visitors from all corners of the globe hoping to catch a glimpse of where the ghoulish spirit wreaked havoc. Iconic landmarks from the film, like the famous red covered bridge, were constructed solely for production and, unfortunately, taken down after filming wrapped (though the bridge itself remains, without its roof, on Chicken Farm Road). What about the infamous Miss Shannon's School for the Girls? You're in luck because that building is still standing in East Corinth, and there are signs that it may one day be converted into a "Beetlejuice" museum.
Touring Vermont's nearby idyllic towns
Corinth is as quaint as it is compact, so venturing to some of Vermont's nearby ski resorts and storybook towns is easily doable and recommended. Plot a day to revel in East Corinth's "Beetlejuice" nostalgia from a conveniently located home base. Within roughly an hour's drive, you'll be able to pull together an impressive list full of Vermont's heavy-hitting sights.
Those traveling in the pursuit of powder won't want to miss Stowe, one of America's best small towns boasting Vermont's highest peak and 116 trails just an hour northwest. Urbanites might decide to camp out in Vermont's capital, Montpelier. It may technically be classified as a "city," but with under 8,000 residents, multiple maple syrup "sugarhouses," and no Golden Arches in sight (it's the only state capital without a McDonald's), it gives endearing small-town energy. Another conveniently proximal stunner? Woodstock. Don't just take our word for it — it's been consistently named America's most beautiful town. From mesmerizing fall foliage to trendy mercantile stores and upscale farm-to-table restaurants, Woodstock has it all.