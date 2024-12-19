An Underrated But Quintessential Vermont Village Offers An Infamous Bridge And Scenic Beauty

Ben & Jerry's. Maple syrup. Covered bridges. Ski slopes. Cabot cheese. Bernie Sanders. The list of Vermont's national treasures could go on for days. And when it comes to postcard-worthy natural beauty? Vermont has it in spades. Even the state's name originates from the French phrase for "green mountains," something the area has in abundance.

Another perk of visiting Vermont are the countless charming villages with way fewer people than you'd expect — the entire state has fewer than 650,000 permanent residents, coming in second for the least-populated state in the nation. East Corinth, situated in northeastern Vermont near the New Hampshire border, embodies this intimate village charm, with possibly more trees than people, considering its population comes in under the 500 mark. While East Corinth masquerades as an underrated drive-through town, it has a pretty epic backstory. The iconic Tim Burton '80s masterpiece "Beetlejuice" and its sequel were filmed here.