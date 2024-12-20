Stingrays You Might See In Florida (And How To Avoid Them)

Florida's expansive 1300-mile coastline is home to a staggering number of beaches and even more varied sea-related experiences. Whether you want to lay down a towel and sip on a cold one with other beachgoers or escape to white-sand panhandle paradise, Florida's got it all. It's not only a colorful variety of people and beaches that you'll encounter, but an equally spectacular range of marine biodiversity. Florida's ocean life, while richest in its coastal state and national parks, flourishes all along the shoreline which straddles both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Those who enjoy observing marine life in its natural habitat have several options, like the best Florida beaches for spotting dolphins. However, even if it's not your thing, you cannot ignore the presence of marine life, and sometimes that means being cautious.

Stingrays are exotic yet abundant, non-aggressive, yet potentially dangerous. Despite being closely related to sharks, it's not their bite you need to watch out for, since these majestic creatures mostly feed on mollusks and small sea creatures. The poisonous stingers on their tails, however, can cause serious injury, and in rare cases, death. There are about 200 varieties of stingrays which can range in size from a few inches to several feet. While not all, several varieties like to hunt near the sea floor, making them especially susceptible to being stepped on, which could result in a stinging rebuttal. Fortunately, there are simple ways, like doing the "stingray shuffle" by dragging your feet in the sand to alert them, that can help you avoid getting stung.