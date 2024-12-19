One Of America's Largest Mini-Golf Resorts Transforms Into A Holiday-Themed Wonderland In California

If you're a fan of amusement parks, Southern California is probably one of the best areas to visit. All across the Southland, you and your family can visit all kinds of world-class attractions, from the imaginative, interactive, and unique Legoland in Carlsbad to the underrated California theme park of Gilroy Gardens.

But a theme park vacation doesn't have to break the bank or require intense stamina. While spots like Disneyland are an all-day affair, you can opt for something a bit more relaxed that only takes a few hours to enjoy. Best of all, visiting theme parks during the holiday season adds an extra dose of magic and family fun.

One of the best places to experience this is at Camelot Golfland. Located just northeast of Disneyland in Anaheim, Camelot Golfland is an all-in-one adventure experience with fun activities for guests of all ages. From Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, the entire park transforms into a holiday-themed wonderland, so let's put on some music and check it out!