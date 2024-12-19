One Of America's Largest Mini-Golf Resorts Transforms Into A Holiday-Themed Wonderland In California
If you're a fan of amusement parks, Southern California is probably one of the best areas to visit. All across the Southland, you and your family can visit all kinds of world-class attractions, from the imaginative, interactive, and unique Legoland in Carlsbad to the underrated California theme park of Gilroy Gardens.
But a theme park vacation doesn't have to break the bank or require intense stamina. While spots like Disneyland are an all-day affair, you can opt for something a bit more relaxed that only takes a few hours to enjoy. Best of all, visiting theme parks during the holiday season adds an extra dose of magic and family fun.
One of the best places to experience this is at Camelot Golfland. Located just northeast of Disneyland in Anaheim, Camelot Golfland is an all-in-one adventure experience with fun activities for guests of all ages. From Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, the entire park transforms into a holiday-themed wonderland, so let's put on some music and check it out!
A brief introduction to the holiday season at Camelot Golfland in Anaheim, California
One of the great things about visiting a theme park in Southern California is that the weather is good all year round. Even in December, the average temperatures hover around 70 degrees, so you don't have to worry about snow or ice ruining your travel plans. Rain is also rare in the area, so you can likely leave your ponchos and umbrellas at home. For that reason, Camelot Golfland is open from 10 a.m. until at least 10 p.m. throughout the holiday season (although it can close early for private events).
But what makes the holidays so special at Golfland? The entire park gets decked out in Christmas lights and dazzling decorative displays. There's also a synchronized light show with some of the most popular Christmas songs to help you and your family get into the holiday spirit.
Best of all, the Winter Wonderland experience is free with entry. Prices don't go up during the season, nor do you have to pay for anything extra. Considering that golf prices range from $14 for juniors (ages 4 to 11) and $16 for adults, Golfland is an affordable option for everyone during the holidays. However, if you really want to cut loose, you can buy a three-hour fun pass for $44 per person, which includes all of the park's attractions.
Planning a trip to Camelot Golfland for the holidays
Camelot Golfland is conveniently located just off the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. Depending on the day you visit and the time of day, traffic in this area is usually moderate to light. There's plenty of free parking on-site, although some days may be busier than others, so it's always best to get there early if possible. Plus, since Golfland only takes a few hours to experience, you can head to another theme park, like Knott's Berry Farm, which is like Disneyland but cheaper and with fewer crowds.
Even if you're a mini-golf connoisseur, you'll be impressed by the scope of the course at Golfland. In fact, according to the company, it's the largest mini-golf facility in the country. The displays are astounding, so no matter who wins or loses, you can all enjoy the pageantry of the golfing experience.
In addition to putt-putt, Golfland also offers a variety of other attractions. First, there are bumper boats, which allow you to bump into other riders or douse them with a water cannon. If you prefer something more traditional, there are bumper cars as well. If you're trying to go fast, you'll want to ride in the go-carts on the Fast Car Raceway. Finally, there's an arcade and pizza kitchen on site for when you need to sit back and relax for a little while.