The 'Centerpiece' Of Bustling Orlando Is A Scenic, Cost-Free Lake Oasis

Though Orlando, Florida, is practically synonymous with Walt Disney World and known for its top water parks, there's more to discover in the vibrant city. Despite its moniker of America's least walkable tourist destination, Orlando's idyllic Lake Eola is a free pedestrian paradise in the heart of the city encircled by a nearly mile-long path, perfect for a lakefront stroll. The history of Lake Eola dates to the late 19th century when Jacob Summerlin, a prominent cattle entrepreneur, purchased 200 acres of land in Orlando, including Lake Eola. Once a natural sinkhole, Lake Eola became a popular beach for Orlando residents. Today, walking around the lakefront trail reveals some extraordinary treasures, such as a red Chinese pagoda and the Walt Disney Amphitheater that hosts outdoor events. You can even putter around the lake on a swan boat past the lake's graceful swan residents and see the Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain, a tiered fountain in the center of the lake. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the shores of Lake Eola host a bustling farmers market where you can peruse fresh produce and prepared foods.

Lake Eola is located in the midst of Orlando, just abutting the Central Business District. It is about a 25-minute drive from Orlando International Airport. Orlando is a popular year-round destination, but it's best to avoid the hot and muggy summer months. If you're in Orlando visiting Disney World for the first time or on an annual visit, escape the theme park's crowds to enjoy a peaceful visit to Lake Eola, an important place in Orlando's history.