The 'Centerpiece' Of Bustling Orlando Is A Scenic, Cost-Free Lake Oasis
Though Orlando, Florida, is practically synonymous with Walt Disney World and known for its top water parks, there's more to discover in the vibrant city. Despite its moniker of America's least walkable tourist destination, Orlando's idyllic Lake Eola is a free pedestrian paradise in the heart of the city encircled by a nearly mile-long path, perfect for a lakefront stroll. The history of Lake Eola dates to the late 19th century when Jacob Summerlin, a prominent cattle entrepreneur, purchased 200 acres of land in Orlando, including Lake Eola. Once a natural sinkhole, Lake Eola became a popular beach for Orlando residents. Today, walking around the lakefront trail reveals some extraordinary treasures, such as a red Chinese pagoda and the Walt Disney Amphitheater that hosts outdoor events. You can even putter around the lake on a swan boat past the lake's graceful swan residents and see the Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain, a tiered fountain in the center of the lake. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the shores of Lake Eola host a bustling farmers market where you can peruse fresh produce and prepared foods.
Lake Eola is located in the midst of Orlando, just abutting the Central Business District. It is about a 25-minute drive from Orlando International Airport. Orlando is a popular year-round destination, but it's best to avoid the hot and muggy summer months. If you're in Orlando visiting Disney World for the first time or on an annual visit, escape the theme park's crowds to enjoy a peaceful visit to Lake Eola, an important place in Orlando's history.
A city tour around Orlando
To explore Orlando beyond the theme parks, spend a day on Viator's Orlando Sightseeing Tour. You will be picked up by bus at your Orlando accommodation and cruise past some of the city's top highlights, such as City Hall and the sports stadiums. Next, you'll visit Lake Eola, admiring the picturesque view of the city from the lake's shores and the antique fountain as the lake's swans glide by. If it's a Sunday, you can browse the weekly farmer's market and pick up local treats. You'll then venture north of downtown Orlando to Winter Park, an elegant resort city founded during the Gilded Age. The best way to get a lay of the land is on a boat cruise that traverses the city's lush canals lined with beautiful homes. Your expert guide will provide history about this historic enclave that's home to Rollins College. You'll also have an hour to explore Winter Park's chic boutiques, pretty gardens, and the Morse Museum, which is known for its world-famous collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany masterpieces. The Viator tour will then conclude at vibrant Disney Springs, a lakefront open-air mall brimming with restaurants, entertainment venues, and shops, including the world's largest Disney store.
The approximately seven-hour tour can accommodate up to 13 travelers and costs $79 per person. "Very pleasant, informative and enjoyable," raved a Viator reviewer. "Ishmael was very accommodating and outstanding as our tour guide. We enjoyed seeing the many areas of central Florida, hearing about its history and founders."