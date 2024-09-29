America's Least-Walkable Tourist Destination Is An Extremely Popular Southern City

There's nothing like slipping out of your hotel as the sun sets and embarking on a quick walk to a nearby ice cream parlor or convenience store for an evening vacation snack. A city's walkability can be a make-or-break factor for some travelers, as those who prefer to save money on a car don't want to end the trip with blistered feet. However, there are some destinations that don't cater to frequent sidewalk surfers. If a city's attractions require a lot of walking or the popular landmarks are spread far apart, you'll either leave with aching feet or a hefty car rental bill.

This is especially true in Orlando, a city that sees around 70 million travelers yearly despite being one of the least-walkable destinations in the country. With so many eyeing Florida's fourth most populated city as their next vacation destination, there must be a reason why the city is so attractive to tourists. After all, Orlando is known as being an expensive destination for families, so it's even more important to justify why it's a worthwhile city. While Orlando's theme parks are a big draw for travelers, you can also head to this quiet beach town to escape the crowds.