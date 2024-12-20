The World's Largest Indoor Amusement Park Is A 'Spaceship' With A Rainforest And Coral Reef
China is full of unique and mind-boggling tourist attractions, and it's constantly adding new ones. One of the most interesting recent additions is the Chimelong Spaceship that opened in 2023, an impressive structure that literally looks as if it's out of this world.
This man-made "spaceship" is home to the world's largest indoor theme park at 4,271,783 square feet, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and is truly the perfect travel destination for families and curious travelers alike. The ingenious structure actually set seven Guinness World Records in 2023, including the largest aquarium tank, the largest living coral reef exhibit, and the largest indoor artificial wave.
Located across the bay from Hong Kong, the Chimelong Spaceship is just south of the bustling Chinese city of Macau, known as the '"Las Vegas Of Asia" for its Portuguese architecture and variety of casinos. But for the easiest access to the park, stay at the beautiful onsite 1,250-room Chimelong Spaceship Hotel which is also home to restaurants, retail stores, and swimming pools. Are you ready to step aboard?
The Chimelong Spaceship is out of this world
The complex itself is a sight to behold and feels as if you're boarding the deck of a ship straight out of Star Trek when you arrive. The crown jewel of the Chimelong Spaceship is the Guinness-record recognized aquarium facility and its 12.4 million gallon tank system. The aquarium is home to over 400 species of marine life, including somewhat controversially, orca whales. The park includes different themed zones with areas focused on Earth's biodiversity like Dolphin Cove, Polar Horizon, and Mount Walrus.
Surrounding the aquarium is an interactive aquatic park filled with tons of carnival rides and fun activities. It is truly a water wonderland. Definitely check out the deep sea submarine, China's first underwater submarine ride for tourists. Another unique experience is walking a singular linear path through an entire floor dedicated to providing a glimpse into the climates and wildlife of various geographic regions from an African freshwater preserve to the rainforests of South America, and more.
But without a doubt, one sight not to miss is another two-time Guinness Book World Record winner: the Bermuda Storm. The Bermuda Storm virtual reality ride was recognized as the world's largest motion simulator attraction, along with having the world's largest curved projection screen. It is an intense 4-D experience through the eye of the storm once you're inside the simulation and it's moving.
Easy to reach and fun nearby
Getting to the Chimelong Spaceship is relatively easy. While Macau is served by an international airport, many tourists also arrive from nearby Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), a massive airport with "unrivaled connectivity" that won the title of best in all of Asia. Ferries leave throughout the day shuffling passengers between the two neighboring cities, and the spaceship is accessible whether you're staying in Macau, or on a day trip while on vacation in Hong Kong.
Another fun option in Macau for thrill seekers is to head over to the emblematic Macau Tower and take a lunge off its legendary bungy jump, officially declared the world's highest commercial bungy jump at about 764 feet high. And for sure no trip to Macau is complete without at least stepping into one of the city's renowned casinos. The iconic Casino Grand Lisboa is one incredible option, or of course The Venetian, one of the biggest hotels and casinos in the world.
If you're looking for other interesting and surreal travel destinations in China, another baffling but awesome option is the Science Fiction Museum in Chengdu, an unusual building that looks like it belongs on an alien planet.