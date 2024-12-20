The World's Largest Indoor Amusement Park Is A 'Spaceship' With A Rainforest And Coral Reef

China is full of unique and mind-boggling tourist attractions, and it's constantly adding new ones. One of the most interesting recent additions is the Chimelong Spaceship that opened in 2023, an impressive structure that literally looks as if it's out of this world.

This man-made "spaceship" is home to the world's largest indoor theme park at 4,271,783 square feet, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and is truly the perfect travel destination for families and curious travelers alike. The ingenious structure actually set seven Guinness World Records in 2023, including the largest aquarium tank, the largest living coral reef exhibit, and the largest indoor artificial wave.

Located across the bay from Hong Kong, the Chimelong Spaceship is just south of the bustling Chinese city of Macau, known as the '"Las Vegas Of Asia" for its Portuguese architecture and variety of casinos. But for the easiest access to the park, stay at the beautiful onsite 1,250-room Chimelong Spaceship Hotel which is also home to restaurants, retail stores, and swimming pools. Are you ready to step aboard?