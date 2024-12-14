An Idaho Botanical Garden Transforms Into A Glowing Winter Wonderland Of Events, Food, And Fun

Every holiday season for over 25 years, the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise has transformed into a glittering Christmas wonderland. Initially lit up with 10,000 lights, the decorations for the annual Winter Garden aGlow have now grown to hundreds of thousands of lights across trees, houses, and installations over a section of the 32-acre site that the nature park sits on. With Christmas carols, Santa visits, and Christmas-themed activities almost every evening, the month-long event is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. The young ones get to explore the likes of Candy Cane Forest and Gingerbread Lane, while the adults have the Snow Globe Bar to help them stay warm and fortified. And, of course, there are free cookies and cocoa for everyone.

The long-running Christmas event is the Idaho Botanical Garden's largest fundraising activity for the year. The park aims to foster a closer connection between the community and nature, and Winter Garden aGlow presents a great opportunity to spend an evening outdoors surrounded by the picturesque Idaho countryside. Tickets are best booked online, and 30-minute slots are available between 6 PM and 9 PM between November 29 and December 31. Park members get additional discounts, and prices range from $12 for children and members to $20 at the door. Getting to the park is easy using public transport or by car (parking is free), and much like Arizona's Christmas City, Idaho's Winter Garden aGlow should be on your list of festive season activities if you happen to be in the area during the holiday season.