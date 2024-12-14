An Idaho Botanical Garden Transforms Into A Glowing Winter Wonderland Of Events, Food, And Fun
Every holiday season for over 25 years, the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise has transformed into a glittering Christmas wonderland. Initially lit up with 10,000 lights, the decorations for the annual Winter Garden aGlow have now grown to hundreds of thousands of lights across trees, houses, and installations over a section of the 32-acre site that the nature park sits on. With Christmas carols, Santa visits, and Christmas-themed activities almost every evening, the month-long event is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. The young ones get to explore the likes of Candy Cane Forest and Gingerbread Lane, while the adults have the Snow Globe Bar to help them stay warm and fortified. And, of course, there are free cookies and cocoa for everyone.
The long-running Christmas event is the Idaho Botanical Garden's largest fundraising activity for the year. The park aims to foster a closer connection between the community and nature, and Winter Garden aGlow presents a great opportunity to spend an evening outdoors surrounded by the picturesque Idaho countryside. Tickets are best booked online, and 30-minute slots are available between 6 PM and 9 PM between November 29 and December 31. Park members get additional discounts, and prices range from $12 for children and members to $20 at the door. Getting to the park is easy using public transport or by car (parking is free), and much like Arizona's Christmas City, Idaho's Winter Garden aGlow should be on your list of festive season activities if you happen to be in the area during the holiday season.
Visit the Winter Garden aGlow in Boise for a charming festive evening
A favorite Christmas tradition that's especially popular in Europe is the local Christmas market, and the Winter Garden aGlow has also started hosting one in recent years. It features works by local artisans and holiday treats, all of which can be enjoyed amidst the magical glow of Christmas lights. It's a good idea to check the Idaho Botanical Garden website for the specific dates on which the Winter Market is functional, as well as to make sure which days Santa will be around for in-person meetings and when the Snow Globe bar is open. Of course, the lights are aglow on all event days, so you can enjoy looking at spectacular Christmas trees and decorations whenever you visit.
Since most of the visit is in the snowy outdoors and temperatures in December can drop to 20 degrees Fahrenheit in Boise, dress warmly for this winter wonderland. Those with compromised mobility should also note that there are a few gentle slopes on the Winter Garden aGlow trail. However, there are benches and places to rest scattered all around, and you can always take a break and enjoy a leisurely snack. In an effort to cut down on self-driven cars, there is a pickup and drop service from downtown Boise to the park as well. All of it combines for a fun, leisurely evening to get you and whoever you choose to go with into the holiday spirit.