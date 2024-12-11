One Of The US' Best Holiday Destinations Is 'Arizona's Christmas City' Thriving With Festive Charm

When you picture the perfect holiday destination, chances are you envision a quaint village blanketed with white. Maybe you think of America's "Christmas Capital" tucked away in Pennsylvania's Bethlehem or another destination in the Midwest where greenery gives way to layers of snow that reflect the dancing, colorful lights of Christmas. However, you may be looking a little too far north for some of the nation's best holiday experiences. Take a seasonal excursion about 100 miles north of Phoenix to Arizona's Christmas City, a historic gem hidden within the mountainous Prescott National Forest.

Prescott is a moderately sized city with a population of around 48,000, many of whom embrace the appeal of its historic downtown. While popular for its bars and eateries that serve as local hangouts, Downtown Prescott is also known for its wintry transformation. During the Christmas season, the old brick pathways and striking antiquarian architecture become part of the holiday wonderment. Bestowed the title of "Arizona's Christmas City" by Governor Rose Mofford in 1989, Prescott has kept a firm grip on that title. Its seasonal allure draws in travelers of all ages from around the nation.

From holiday parades to buildings lined with colorful lights, year after year, Prescott amazes with its dedication to radiating Christmas joy. While it's a wonderful city to visit year-round, there is plenty about the southern getaway that warrants a visit as December 25th inches closer.