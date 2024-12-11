One Of The US' Best Holiday Destinations Is 'Arizona's Christmas City' Thriving With Festive Charm
When you picture the perfect holiday destination, chances are you envision a quaint village blanketed with white. Maybe you think of America's "Christmas Capital" tucked away in Pennsylvania's Bethlehem or another destination in the Midwest where greenery gives way to layers of snow that reflect the dancing, colorful lights of Christmas. However, you may be looking a little too far north for some of the nation's best holiday experiences. Take a seasonal excursion about 100 miles north of Phoenix to Arizona's Christmas City, a historic gem hidden within the mountainous Prescott National Forest.
Prescott is a moderately sized city with a population of around 48,000, many of whom embrace the appeal of its historic downtown. While popular for its bars and eateries that serve as local hangouts, Downtown Prescott is also known for its wintry transformation. During the Christmas season, the old brick pathways and striking antiquarian architecture become part of the holiday wonderment. Bestowed the title of "Arizona's Christmas City" by Governor Rose Mofford in 1989, Prescott has kept a firm grip on that title. Its seasonal allure draws in travelers of all ages from around the nation.
From holiday parades to buildings lined with colorful lights, year after year, Prescott amazes with its dedication to radiating Christmas joy. While it's a wonderful city to visit year-round, there is plenty about the southern getaway that warrants a visit as December 25th inches closer.
What festivities can you expect in Arizona's Christmas City?
Prescott doesn't skimp on activities when it morphs into a holiday haven. With a little help from Mother Nature, who isn't afraid to drop a bit of snow during December, the city becomes a winter wonderland exuding a special holiday feeling. Headlining the festivities are annual events that deliver an abundance of Christmas cheer. The longest-running one is the Annual Courthouse Lighting. In 2024, the Yavapai County Courthouse celebrated its 70th lighting with an evening of entertainment, a display of over 80 trees, and an arrangement that highlights the building's classic revival architecture.
Another yearly favorite is the Prescott Holiday Lights Parade and Bonfire Festival, which ran its 27th iteration on November 30, 2024. Serving as a welcoming of the Christmas season for Prescott's locals, the parade features jolly old Saint Nicholas, several dozen beautiful floats, and live music performed by the school district's marching bands. The parade is only the start of the evening holiday fun, as Santa sticks around to meet and greet children while the parents can admire the craftsmanship of the floats.
The streets of Prescott also host a third boisterous event. The Prescott Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center hosts the city's Annual Christmas Parade. Similar to the Holiday Lights Parade, the Christmas Parade features floats and music that elevate the fanfare before the arrival of Claus himself during the afternoon. The 2024 parade marked the 42nd year that Santa has galloped through town.
Stay in Prescott for some holiday delights
If you're not a Prescott local, you'll definitely want to set yourself up with a place to stay so you can really soak in the Christmas cheer. Unlike unknown Arizonan spots like the underrated and scenic town of Clarkdale, Prescott is brimming with hotels that will host you during your visit. Many of the festivities are going to be held in and around the Courthouse Plaza, so you'll want to choose a place nearby.
The Grand Highland Hotel is a three-star hotel with themed rooms overlooking Courthouse Square. The Speak Easy Room, which has a sort of rustic-retro vibe to it, gazes out at the courthouse, which will be illuminated brightly for the holidays after the annual lighting. Other rooms, like the Capitol Suite, the Rough Riders Room, or the Sharlot Hall Room, offer a blend of contemporary and historical styles for a comfortable and memorable stay themed after the aptly named Whiskey Row and its bounty of 40 saloons. Guests have enjoyed their time near the heart of Downtown Prescott, as the hotel has a user rating of five on Tripadvisor.
Right down the road is another favorite: Hotel St. Michael. Also a staple of Whiskey Row, the old-school charm of this establishment is carried throughout the venue. Venture further out from the center, and you can find room and board at highly-reviewed hotels like the Hassayampa Inn, the Hilton Garden Inn Prescott Downtown, and the Hotel Vendome.