One State Has More Amusement Parks Than California Or Florida, Here Are The 5 Best
Although they are more than 2,000 miles apart, California and Florida are strikingly similar. Famously, these destinations are abundant in sunshine and amusement parks. Among them are Universal Orlando, Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Knott's Berry Farm. Of course, this is only scratching the surface. In fact, data from IBISWorld states that California and Florida have some of the most amusement parks in the U.S. Nevertheless, one state trumps them all: Texas.
According to IBISWorld, Texas features 90 amusement park businesses as of 2024. While this might be surprising to some, it is, after all, the second largest state in the country. This number is expected to grow with new additions such as TexasLand USA, set to open in 2026. No, you won't find a Disney park here (at least not yet). However, there's plenty of other amusement parks you and your family can delight in.
That begs the question, how will you decide which ones are worth your time and money? Utilizing, ranking and reviews from websites like Tripadvisor and others, Islands has narrowed the list down to the five best amusement parks in Texas. One thing's for sure, the Lone Star State has something for everyone including thrill seekers, littles ones, and kids at heart.
Classic seaside amusement at Kemah Boardwalk, Kemah
Texas is home to some of the most beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement parks in the country. This includes Kemah Boardwalk, located on Galveston Bay about 40 minutes away from Houston. Ranked as the best amusement park in the state by Hotels.com, it has carnival games, an arcade, gift shops, and several rides. This includes a carousel and drop tower. But arguably, the star of the show at Kemah Boardwalk is the Boardwalk Bullet, a wooden roller coaster that will have passengers soaring through the sky at 51 miles per hour.
For those who want to experience all the rides offered at Kemah Boardwalk, an unlimited all day ride pass is available. However, there are other activities where families can create unforgettable memories. For instance, at the Aquarium Restaurant, little ones can get up close and personal with stingrays. This is also a unique dining option called the Aquarium Restaurant, which specializes in seafood. The restaurant features massive fish tanks that will make diners feel as if they are exploring an underwater grotto.
Furthermore, Visitors can opt to ride the Boardwalk Beast. The speedboat traverses Galveston Bay, inevitably soaking passengers throughout the thrilling voyage. Note that this attraction is seasonal. On Tripadvisor, Kemah Boardwalk has a four out of five rating. One reviewer wrote, "Kemah Boardwalk is perfect for families and couples. Overall, an amazing experience. We'll definitely be back!" Kemah Boardwalk is open year round.
Fly high at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio
San Antonio is an iconic city that has the highest amount of free things to do in America. It's also where you'll find Six Flags Fiesta Texas, famed for its various DC Universe rides. Hop on SUPERMAN™ KRYPTON Coaster and you'll experience extreme inversions. Or ride the WONDER WOMAN™ Golden Lasso Coaster, featuring a 100-foot drop and a maximum speed of 52 miles per hour. Needless to say, if you love adrenaline rushes, this is the amusement park for you. Additionally, there are several rides for little ones, including Kinderstein (spinning teacups), as well as live shows for all ages.
If you visit in the spring or summer, you can escape the Texas heat at Hurricane Harbor San Antonio, found within the park. That said, Six Flags Fiesta Texas is ranked as the second best theme park in Texas on Tripadvisor. It has a four out of five rating and in 2024, it received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award. One reviewer said, "This is the 7th park I've visited in the chain and I must have said at least 10 times, 'I can't believe this is a six flags.'" The theming feels more like something you'd see at a Universal park. The ride lineup is also very solid."
Keep in mind that this is not the only Six Flags park in the state. There's Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington. However, Reddit users overwhelmingly say they favor Six Flags Fiesta Texas, citing its location as well as its remarkable coasters.
Aquatic adventures await at SeaWorld San Antonio
The top ranked theme park in Texas on Tripadvisor is none other than SeaWorld San Antonio. Featuring a four out of five rating on the platform, one review reads, "While not as well known as its Florida and California namesakes, this park is every bit as enjoyable." Additionally, Hotels.com named it as the third best in the state. So, what makes SeaWorld San Antonio stand out from the rest? Thanks to its rides and shows, Yelp users say it's an amazing theme park for all ages.
With that in mind, SeaWorld San Antonio features aquatic-themed thrill rides including Catapult Falls, where passengers aboard a boat are transported to a considerable height via a vertical lift before facing an epic drop. Another exhilarating option is Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, which twists and turns at 44 miles per hour. If you're there for the animals, everything from alligators to dolphins are on view.
SeaWorld San Antonio also features presentations on orcas, sea lions, beluga whales and dolphins. Put simply, you'll be able to view these creatures in action. Then, there are bucket list experiences. For example, visitors can opt for a brief hangout with dolphins, penguins, tortoises, and puffins. It's no wonder that one Yelp reviewer described SeaWorld San Antonio as a "Great way to spend an entire day whether with or without kids."
ZDT's Amusement Park in Seguin is tiny but mighty
@upstopmedia
Front row or back row? 🙌 🎢 🚂 #Switchback #ZDTs #ZDTsAmusementPark #Seguin #Texas #SeguinTexas #VisitSeguin #VisitTexas #POV #GoPro #BackRow #TheGravityGroup #GravityGroup #RollerCoaster #WoodenCoaster #RollerCoasters #Ride #RideOn #RideWithACE #CoasterForce #ThemePark #ThemeParks #FYP #ForYouPage #CoasterTok #CoasterTikTok #CoasterForce
Travelers seeking a hidden gem should look no further than ZDT's Amusement Park. This family-owned establishment is located in Seguin, about 45 minutes outside of San Antonio. Despite being only 10 acres, ZDT's Amusement Park packs a punch. Kids will relish the arcade, expansive indoor playground, and go kart track. ZDT's Amusement Park does have a few rides including the iconic wooden Switchback roller coaster. Opening in 2015, it takes passengers on an exhilarating journey. At one point, the track ends, forcing the car to go backwards.
This is what is known as a shuttle coaster and ZDT's Amusement Park claims that the Switchback is the only wooden one of its kind. Beyond all this, there's a water coaster and slides that can be enjoyed beginning in the springtime. ZDT's Amusement Park is top-rated on Yelp, featuring a 4.6 out of five rating. "Parent, tween, and little kid approved," wrote a reviewer. "What a delightful surprise! My family had a blast and easily spent four hours playing. Very clean, excellent customer service, and not busy at all." Likewise, many on the platform commend its affordability. Visitors to ZDT's Amusement Park can access all they have to offer for once price when they purchase an unlimited wristband.
Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio provides a safe space for individuals with disabilities
Morgan's Wonderland, which opened in 2010, is not your typical theme park. Here, you'll find an array of attractions that are accessible to individuals with limited mobility (including those who use wheelchairs) and other disabilities. For example, on Jette's Wonder Bikes, passengers can navigate a hang glide with pedals or a hand crank. Or, they can zip line on Rocket's Sky Flight Adventure. There's also wheelchair swings, a 4D Magic Cinema, a ferris wheel, and much more. Besides this, the theme park features a water park, Morgan's Inspiration Island. To enhance the experience, complimentary waterproof wheelchairs are available for guests who need them.
On Yelp, Morgan's Wonderland is ranked as the best theme park in San Antonio. Likewise, it features a perfect rating on Tripadvisor, where it clocks in as the fifth best theme park in Texas. Reviewers on both platforms emphasize that its ideal for neurodivergent individuals as well as those without disabilities. "Very open and sensory enhanced. I loved how calm everything was and the employees were so sweet and could tell they loved their job," wrote a Yelp reviewer.
"This is really a wonderful place for everyone," wrote a Tripadvisor user. Morgan's Wonderland is open seasonally from spring to fall. Note that free admission is offered to individuals with conditions such as autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy, among many other others. If you had fun reading this story, no doubt you'll enjoy learning about the best amusement parks in the U.S. that aren't Disney World next.
Methodology
Islands picks for the five best amusement parks in Texas were chosen primarily with the help of rankings from Tripadvisor and Hotels.com. Reviews and ratings, including those from Yelp and Reddit, were considered in the process. As was an article from Chron, a publication that primarily focuses on Houston. Although San Antonio is considered to be the theme park capital of the Lone Star State, we ensured our list included destinations in other cities in Texas. Moreover, we chose to highlight parks that might not be known to those who are not native to Texas. Above all, we wanted each theme park to offer visitors a different experience, be it an animal encounter or riding a one-of-a-kind coaster you can't find anywhere else.