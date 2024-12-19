One State Has More Amusement Parks Than California Or Florida, Here Are The 5 Best

Although they are more than 2,000 miles apart, California and Florida are strikingly similar. Famously, these destinations are abundant in sunshine and amusement parks. Among them are Universal Orlando, Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Knott's Berry Farm. Of course, this is only scratching the surface. In fact, data from IBISWorld states that California and Florida have some of the most amusement parks in the U.S. Nevertheless, one state trumps them all: Texas.

According to IBISWorld, Texas features 90 amusement park businesses as of 2024. While this might be surprising to some, it is, after all, the second largest state in the country. This number is expected to grow with new additions such as TexasLand USA, set to open in 2026. No, you won't find a Disney park here (at least not yet). However, there's plenty of other amusement parks you and your family can delight in.

That begs the question, how will you decide which ones are worth your time and money? Utilizing, ranking and reviews from websites like Tripadvisor and others, Islands has narrowed the list down to the five best amusement parks in Texas. One thing's for sure, the Lone Star State has something for everyone including thrill seekers, littles ones, and kids at heart.