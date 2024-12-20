Amid Vermont's Green Mountains Is An Uncrowded, Enchanting Four-Season Town Full Of Cute Inns

Choosing the most beautiful part of Vermont, one of the country's most scenic states, is like deciding between diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. However, the Mad River Valley in central Vermont can lay a strong claim to the crown. Flowing north from Granville Notch in the Green Mountain National Forest, the Mad River runs through a forest valley for 26 miles, passing tiny villages, berry farms, ski resorts, and all manner of bucolic accoutrements. This also makes Route 100 — the scenic byway that runs alongside and goes all the way up to Fall's Color Capital, home to one of the most photographed hikes of Vermont — extremely popular. The traffic particularly concentrates in fall, when the twin towns of Warren and Waitsfield fully capture the Vermont quintessence.

The buzz continues into winter, too, when the green hills and meadows turn into ski trails at Sugarbush Resort, Mad River Glen, and Ole's Cross Country Ski Center. In summer, the valley becomes prime swimming-hole real estate, with cool mountain dips at almost every bend. In between find one of Vermont's best farmer's markets, a leading brewery, titular distillery, farm and food tours, arts and crafts fairs, kayaking, fishing, and hiking and biking trails galore. Springtime is a bit more volatile, as so much depends on the weather, snow melt, and potential flooding, but come mid-May, the Mad River landscape around Warren and Waitsfield begins to settle and dapple with wildflowers, heralding the start of the tourist season.