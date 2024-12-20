Vermont's Best-Kept Secret Has To Be This Beautiful And Pleasantly Uncrowded Ski Resort

Anyone trying to get away from it all need look no further than Vermont. As the country's most rural state, Vermont contains only one true city — Burlington — and that tops out at just 45,000 people. In second place is Rutland, with a mere 15,000. Instead, the mountainous landscape is populated primarily by forests, totaling 4.5 million acres, which is 78% of the entire state. The three counties of "the Northeast Kingdom" are the most rural and rugged of all, drawing the most dedicated ski bums in winter, who care more about the slopes and snow than the slick amenities at the top Vermont resorts like Stowe and Killington. That's certainly the case at Burke Mountain, seven miles northeast of Lyndon, Vermont.

In terms of size, Burke ranks as one of Vermont's smallest, with 53 trails, four lifts, and 260 skiable acres. By contrast, Killington Ski Resort, Vermont's largest and one of the East Coast's most scenic ski resorts counts 155 trails, 21 lifts, and 1,509 acres. However, at Burke, skiers get the mountain more to themselves, as the bulk of the 4.1 million annual ski arrivals to Vermont keep to the major resorts, making the slopes at Burke less crowded and the swoosh of the snow under-ski more audible. This is assisted by the limited but elegant accommodations at Burke Mountain Hotel, which only has 116 rooms. Outside of that, it's mostly small inns and Airbnbs in the immediate vicinity. This also imbues Burke Mountain with a decidedly local vibe, too.