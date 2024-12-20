Vermont's Best-Kept Secret Has To Be This Beautiful And Pleasantly Uncrowded Ski Resort
Anyone trying to get away from it all need look no further than Vermont. As the country's most rural state, Vermont contains only one true city — Burlington — and that tops out at just 45,000 people. In second place is Rutland, with a mere 15,000. Instead, the mountainous landscape is populated primarily by forests, totaling 4.5 million acres, which is 78% of the entire state. The three counties of "the Northeast Kingdom" are the most rural and rugged of all, drawing the most dedicated ski bums in winter, who care more about the slopes and snow than the slick amenities at the top Vermont resorts like Stowe and Killington. That's certainly the case at Burke Mountain, seven miles northeast of Lyndon, Vermont.
In terms of size, Burke ranks as one of Vermont's smallest, with 53 trails, four lifts, and 260 skiable acres. By contrast, Killington Ski Resort, Vermont's largest and one of the East Coast's most scenic ski resorts counts 155 trails, 21 lifts, and 1,509 acres. However, at Burke, skiers get the mountain more to themselves, as the bulk of the 4.1 million annual ski arrivals to Vermont keep to the major resorts, making the slopes at Burke less crowded and the swoosh of the snow under-ski more audible. This is assisted by the limited but elegant accommodations at Burke Mountain Hotel, which only has 116 rooms. Outside of that, it's mostly small inns and Airbnbs in the immediate vicinity. This also imbues Burke Mountain with a decidedly local vibe, too.
On the slopes of Burke Mountain
One more element that keeps Burke relatively uncrowded is the few beginner level trails. In fact, just five fit that category and all are located on the lower half of the mountain, along with a learning area for newbies and three terrain parks for tricksters. The lion's share of trails from the 3,267-foot summit goes to the intermediate level, whereas Simba's share goes to the advanced, with the west side offering a more sustained pitch and the east more challenging runs, including expert-level, double-black diamond trails and glades. This lean toward trails that test skill also reflects the zeitgeist of the onsite Burke Mountain Academy, which has been training elite racers, including 37 Olympians, for more than 50 years.
All of this access comes at a remarkably cheap price compared to other Vermont ski resorts. While a full-day adult pass at Stowe costs $207 in the 2024-2025 season, Burke clocks in at just $89 and only $45 if you go midweek. Those off-the-beaten-slope savings apply to the general area, including dining and accommodation, ensuring a more affordable ski vacation. Sure, the Burke area doesn't include the plethora of amenities found at more developed Vermont resort towns, but it nonetheless contains a few under-the-radar gems, including the world's only Dog Chapel, Bread & Puppet Theatre, and the Hill Farmstead Brewery — regularly ranked the best in the world. Best of all, you won't have to knock elbows to enjoy them but twirl freely in the mountains to the sound of skiing.